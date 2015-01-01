Consumer Portfolio Services: A Closer Look At Their Securitizations Raised Some Red Flags

Marco Brecciaroli profile picture
Marco Brecciaroli
589 Followers

Summary

  • Consumer Portfolio Services is a subprime auto loan origination and servicing company, it experienced a big growth in EPS and book value during the 2020-2021 period.
  • They purchase and originate the loans, which are sold through securitization deals. The rising yields and lower risk appetite of investors are substantially reducing excess spread for CPS, increasing risk.
  • The rising delinquencies, and cost of funding, combined with a current low level of provisions for loan losses created the perfect storm for a violent drop in EPS.
  • I think the setup is very similar to what happened to CPS in 2015, after some strong years the rising rates and low-risk appetite caused the stock to fall from a $150 million market cap (close to today’s) to $80 million.
An empty car loan form with car key and a pen

atakan

Overview - The business model and the past results

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) is active in the subprime auto loan market, where it operates as both an originator and a servicing company. They usually buy the majority of their loans from

This article was written by

Marco Brecciaroli profile picture
Marco Brecciaroli
589 Followers
Student focused on fundamental analysis and deep value investing.  I like looking for asymmetrical opportunities, "Heads I win, tails I don't lose that much". Interested in event-driven situations, spinoffs, mergers, and litigations.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.