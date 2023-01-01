Evolv Technologies: Good Growth Prospects But Cash Burn Is A Big Worry

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.05K Followers

Summary

  • EVLV should benefit from the healthy demand in its end markets such as education, healthcare, and professional sports.
  • The company will be pivoting hard to the subscription model effective January 1, 2023, which should slow revenue growth in FY23.
  • The shift towards the high-margin subscription business should benefit the margins.
  • However, cash burn is a big worry.

Airport Security

alengo/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Evolv Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:EVLV) is experiencing healthy demand in its core markets, and increasing awareness and adoption of its products. I expect this to continue for the next several years, benefiting revenue growth. However, EVLV is doing a

EVLV's adjusted gross margin

EVLV's adjusted gross margin (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.05K Followers
Financial Research firm with focus on industrial,  consumers and technology companies. If you have any questions please feel free to comment on our articles, message us through SA messaging system or drop us an email at gsresearch@ymail.com. We will be happy to respond. Also, please click orange "Follow" button next to our name, if you will like to receive our future ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written by Ashish S.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.