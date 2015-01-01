There Are Good Reasons To Buy PagSeguro, But P/E Is Higher Than It Seems

Dec. 28, 2022 9:16 AM ETPagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)
Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
Marketplace

Summary

  • PagSeguro acts in a very attractive growth context.
  • It also has a powerful near-term catalyst, which should favor its profitability.
  • However, in my view, its Price/Earnings isn't as low as it seems.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Idea Generator get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Online shopping

filadendron

PagSeguro (NYSE:PAGS) is a Brazilian payments processor and digital bank. It is now the 2nd largest digital bank in Brazil and has 11% market share when it comes to payments processing.

Brazil is somewhat underpenetrated when it comes to

Brazil's SELIC rate chart

Tradingeconomics.com

Brazil's inflation rate chart

Tradingeconomics.com

PagSeguro Q3 2022 earnings report, intangible assets

PagSeguro

Idea Generator is my subscription service. It's based on a unique philosophy (predicting the predictable) and seeks opportunities wherever they might be found, by taking into account both valuation (deeply undervalued situations) and a favorable thesis.

Idea Generator has beaten the S&P 500 by around 51% since inception (in May 2015). There is a no-risk, free, 14-day trial available for those wanting to check out the service.

This article was written by

Paulo Santos profile picture
Paulo Santos
23.71K Followers
Author of Idea Generator
Our goal is to beat the S&P500 and to provide consistent positive returns.

Portuguese independent trader and analyst. I have worked for both sell side (brokerage) and buy side (fund management) institutions. I've been investing professionally for around 30 years.

I have a Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha called Idea Generator that's focused on real-time actionable ideas based on valuation and catalysts. The Idea Generator portfolio has beaten the S&P 500 by more than 51% since inception (2015).

I trade futures, stocks from the long and short side, forex and options. . I can be reached at paulo.santosATthinkfn.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.