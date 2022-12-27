Natuzzi: We Are Still On Hold

Dec. 28, 2022 9:30 AM ETNatuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ)
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.09K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the positive Q3 results, we are still forecasting a slowdown in sales.
  • The company's operating leverage might suffer due to the higher energy costs & raw material inflationary pressure.
  • Regulators might support a new photovoltaic plant and new redundancies to streamline Natuzzi costs. Wait and see approach, reiterating our neutral rating.

Natuzzi "United For Armony" Cocktail Party

Jacopo M. Raule

Last time, in our Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) initiation of coverage, we concluded that the company was trading at a very depressed valuation; however, we were not optimistic about the company's future. Currently, we would not follow the same mistake

Natuzzi current weaknesses

Natuzzi current weaknesses

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Natuzzi industrial plants

Natuzzi industrial plants

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.09K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.