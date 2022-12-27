iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF: Testing The Defense Budget Bull Thesis

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Marketplace

Summary

  • Rather than buying defense ETFs, you would be better off selecting some straightforward defense picks and outperform the markets as well as the basket of defense names.
  • US and Europe defense budget has been stagnant when correcting for inflation.
  • Defense budgets in the US are on the decline while they rise in Europe, but it will take years to translate into significant and semi-permanent value addition for defense contractors.
  • It is time for Europe to repay the peace dividends.
  • Readers should not be fooled by easy bull theses based on expanding defense budgets.
  • We're about to raise prices at my private investing ideas service, The Aerospace Forum, where members get access to portfolios, market alerts, real-time chat, and more. Learn More »

F-35 jet fighter on runway to take off

guvendemir

We have seen a lot of positive momentum for defense stocks this year and the situation in Ukraine as well as tensions with China are the obvious reasons for that. In this report, I will focus on the defense budgets

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

evoX Defense Budgets North America and Europe

Defense Budgets North America and Europe (The Aerospace Forum)

evoX Defense Budgets North America

Defense Budgets North America (The Aerospace Forum)

evoX Defense Budgets Europe

Defense Budgets Europe (The Aerospace Forum)

We're about to raise our subscription prices. If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas at the reduced rate, join The Aerospace Forum for the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
14.06K Followers
In-depth insights from an expert on the aerospace and airline industries
Dhierin is a leading contributor covering the aerospace industry on Seeking Alpha and the founder of The Aerospace Forum. With his Aerospace Engineering background he has a more indepth knowledge about aerospace products enabling him to cover a complex niche. Most of his reports will be about companies in the aerospace industry or airlines industry, comparing products and looking at market forecasts providing investors with unique and thorough insights. Dhierin has accumulated nearly 20 million views never failing to spark healthy and thoughtful discussions for investors and aerospace professionals.

His reports have been cited by CNBC, the Puget Sound Business Journal, the Wichita Business Journal and National Public Radio. His expertise is also leveraged in Luchtvaartnieuws Magazine, the biggest aviation magazine in the Benelux.

AeroAnalysis offers wide variety of services, ranging from providing data and cost models to consultancy possibilities. Check out our website for more information. Though we believe in the strong nature of our analysis, we are in no way giving buy or sell recommendations and advise everyone to do their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.