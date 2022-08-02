Johnson & Johnson: Aspects To Consider After Acquiring Abiomed

Dec. 28, 2022 10:18 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)ABMD
Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.51K Followers

Summary

  • JNJ's acquisition of Abiomed increases the prospects of the company advancing innovation in both Medtech and the pharmaceutical business.
  • Sales of JNJ's pharmaceuticals were highest in the nine months leading to October 2, 2022, at $39.4 billion while consumer health was least at $11.1 billion, a decline of 1.1%.
  • In the 9 months leading to October 2, 2022, sales in JNJ's Medtech segment stood at $20.7 billion an increase of 2.2% (YoY).

he modern architecture of business center of Johnson and Johnson, Allschwil

yuelan

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) closed its acquisition of Abiomed (ABMD) on December 22, 2022. Abiomed, a leading manufacturer of heart pump solutions now forms part of JNJ's Medtech. JNJ's share price has risen 5.49% (YoY) with the global health giant set

Patient performance against revenue progression for Abiomed

Abiomed

Impella's revenue numbers

Abiomed

JNJ's Medtech sales

Johnson & Johnson

This article was written by

Stella Mwende profile picture
Stella Mwende
1.51K Followers
I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.