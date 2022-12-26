From A To ZTS: I Charted The Entire S&P 500 And Here's What I Found

Dec. 28, 2022 10:37 AM ETAAPL, AMZN, COF, DIA, DOG, F, GM, GOOG, GOOGL, IVV, MSFT, PSQ, QQQ, SH, SJM, SP500, SPDN, SPX, SPY, VOO, WYNN2 Comments
Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
786 Followers

Summary

  • I spent part of "Boxing Day" charting the S&P 500. All 500 names.
  • I scanned daily and weekly charts, using the techniques I have developed over 42 years of analyzing such pictures.
  • My hope was to present a group of "screaming long-term buys." I failed. Instead, Boxing Day hit me with a left hook to the jaw.
  • Instead, what I found was a combination of 5 different types of charts across the 500 stocks. I detail that below, with some examples.
  • In particular, the high-risk look of several of the best-loved stocks from the past decade is perhaps the "highlight" of my findings.

five hundred, 3d illustration golden number 500 on white background and copy space on right hand side for text

Maneeta Chauyrod/iStock via Getty Images

By Rob Isbitts.

I spent part of December 26, "Boxing Day," hoping to identify some great long-term buys, based on analysis of chart pattens of every stock in the S&P 500. I failed. Boxing day threw me a left

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
786 Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own a modest position "long" puts on AAPL in my personal account

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.