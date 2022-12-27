Record Puts To Calls Ratio Indicates An Important Moment

Summary

  • Over the last few days, options traders have purchased more options expecting stock prices to decline than options expecting them to advance.
  • This has not happened in over 20 years, a period that includes the great financial crisis of 2007-08.
  • That this bearish activity is happening with the S&P 500 up 9% from the lows, instead of at the lows, is highly significant.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

A picture containing chart Description automatically generated

Short term Master Sentiment Indicator vs the SPY (Michael McDonald)

The Short Term - Master Sentiment Indicator

The short-term master sentiment indicator, shown in the chart above, is a composite made from seven, short-term sentiment indicators, which are listed in the

Chart Description automatically generated

CBOE Equity Puts to Calls Ratio vs the SPY (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated

CBOE Equity Puts to Calls Plotted on the Sentiment King Ranking Scale (Michael McDonald)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

