T. Rowe Price And Franklin Resources: Obsolete Businesses Or Ripe For A Rebound In 2023?

Dec. 28, 2022
Summary

  • Active asset managers are suffering from strong competition from passive asset managers. In addition, the ongoing bear market led to a double-digit decline in assets under management for most managers.
  • In this article, I provide an update to my investment thesis in TROW and BEN, two $1 trillion+ active asset managers that I last reported on in April 2022.
  • I will highlight the key differences responsible for their respective performance and discuss the evolution of AUM and client cash flows since the COVID-19 pandemic on a quarterly basis.
  • I will also discuss the strategies that the two companies are pursuing to remain competitive in the long term.

Hintergrundbild von blauen und roten Flammen, die sich gegenüberstehen

loveshiba/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I first covered active asset managers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) in January and March 2022, respectively. In April, I published a detailed comparative analysis

Quarterly changes in assets under management for T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN]

Figure 1: Quarterly changes in assets under management for T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN] (own work, based on TROW’s fourth quarter 2019 to third quarter 2022 financial statements and BEN’s first quarter of fiscal 2020 to fourth quarter of fiscal 2022)

Quarterly changes in equities under management for T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN]

Figure 2: Quarterly changes in equities under management for T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN] (own work, based on TROW’s fourth quarter 2019 to third quarter 2022 financial statements and BEN’s first quarter of fiscal 2020 to fourth quarter of fiscal 2022)

Quarterly changes in net client cash flows as a percentage of each quarter’s beginning AUM for T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN]

Figure 3: Quarterly changes in net client cash flows as a percentage of each quarter’s beginning AUM for T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN] (own work, based on TROW’s fourth quarter 2019 to third quarter 2022 financial statements and BEN’s first quarter of fiscal 2020 to fourth quarter of fiscal 2022)

Quarterly GAAP operating margins of T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN]

Figure 4: Quarterly GAAP operating margins of T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN] (own work, based on TROW’s fourth quarter 2019 to third quarter 2022 financial statements and BEN’s first quarter of fiscal 2020 to fourth quarter of fiscal 2022)

Annualized average quarterly fees of T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN]

Figure 5: Annualized average quarterly fees of T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN], calculated by dividing quarterly investment management fees by quarterly average AUM (own work, based on TROW’s fourth quarter 2019 to third quarter 2022 financial statements and BEN’s first quarter of fiscal 2020 to fourth quarter of fiscal 2022)

Year-over-year dividend increases of T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN]

Figure 6: Year-over-year dividend increases of T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN] (own work, based on TROW’s and BEN’s split-adjusted dividend payout, not including special dividends)

Quarterly share buybacks by T. Rowe Price [TROW] compared to the price of TROW stock

Figure 7: Quarterly share buybacks by T. Rowe Price [TROW] compared to the price of TROW stock (own work, based on TROW’s fourth quarter 2019 to third quarter 2022 financial statements and the daily closing price of TROW)

AUM breakdown by asset class of T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN]

Figure 8: AUM breakdown by asset class of T. Rowe Price [TROW] and Franklin Resources [BEN] (own work, based on TROW’s third quarter 2022 10-Q and BEN’s fiscal 2022 10-K)

Plot for T. Rowe Price [TROW]

Figure 9: FAST Graphs plot for T. Rowe Price [TROW] (obtained on December 27, 2022 with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

Plot for Franklin Resources [BEN]

Figure 10: FAST Graphs plot for Franklin Resources [BEN] (obtained on December 27, 2022 with permission from www.fastgraphs.com)

I am dividend investor with a strong emphasis on value investing and aim for a balanced mix of current high-yielders and dividend growth stocks. Although it is often not comfortable, being a contrarian helps my return a lot. I mainly invest in dividend-paying stocks but also maintain a small speculative portfolio.Feel free to reach out to me by dropping a message on Seeking Alpha. Do hit the 'Follow' button if you like the content and would love to read more.

