2023 Forecast: Hurricane Force Winds Likely

Dec. 28, 2022 11:13 AM ETSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, SPX, NDX, BTTRX, VTSMX
EB Investor profile picture
EB Investor
1.83K Followers

Summary

  • Risks remain elevated for risk assets as the Fed continues to tighten policy.
  • I review the mathematics of investment returns, and why you cannot beat compounding money.
  • I also present my 2023 forecast for stock and bond returns, and why I favor bonds for 2023 and beyond.

Economy Crash

sefa ozel

Looking forward on a new year, 2023 presents us with perhaps the most challenging environment we have seen in some time. The U.S. is over $30T in debt, there is a pandemic continuing to rage throughout the world in waves that continue

Stocks v Bonds

Advisor Perspectives

Gain Loss Mathematics

Craig Israelsen, Ph.D.

Recovery

Craig Israelsen, Ph.D.

Excessive Eqty Exp

@callum_thomas

Geometric Standard Deviation Average

Advisor Perspectives

Treasury Returns 1700's

Bank of America Global Research

This article was written by

EB Investor profile picture
EB Investor
1.83K Followers
Chief Investment Officer, Private Family Office

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of U.S. TREASURY BONDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.