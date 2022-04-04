Mynaric: High Risk, Low Reward Space Business

Summary

  • MYNA has landed some contract wins, but not at large enough scale to generate profit.
  • MYNA cash-burn each quarter is accelerating to new heights, requiring significant financing via debt and/or capital raise.
  • MYNA shareholders unlikely to be rewarded appropriately for risk given upside is capped based on poor economic scaling. Strong Sell.
Investment Summary

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) (hereto referred to as "MYNA", "Mynaric", or "the company") is a German-based Aerospace and Defense micro-cap that manufactures laser terminals for space-based, air-based, and ground-based platforms. The company went public with a $70 million dual-listing on U.S. exchanges end of 2021. The technology involves optical-link, free-space (i.e., not restrained

