Skeena Resources: Buy The Dips

Dec. 28, 2022 12:37 PM ETSkeena Resources Limited (SKE), SKE:CA
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.21K Followers

Summary

  • Skeena Resources is one of the worst-performing gold developers this year, down 50% year-to-date and more than 60% from its June 2021 highs.
  • This significant decline can be attributed to the stock getting ahead of itself from a valuation standpoint, the weakness in metals prices, and uncertainty surrounding high-grade material at Albino Lake.
  • Skeena received a negative ruling related to the AWF in November, but I don't see this as material to the story and it's been largely offset by recent drilling success.
  • With Skeena trading at a ~60% FY2026 free cash flow yield at conservative metals prices and 0.40x P/NAV despite having a phenomenal project with modest upfront capex, I see the stock as a steal below US$5.20.
Worker hands checks a diamond core drill bit

eyjafjallajokull

Just over three months ago, I wrote an article on Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE), noting that the recent Feasibility Study [FS] had confirmed Eskay Creek's robust economics and that the stock looked to be offering a buying opportunity after a 60%+ correction. This

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.21K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.