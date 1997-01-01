Estate Planning For The 'Best Case' Scenario

Dec. 28, 2022 12:43 PM ETAAPL, AMZN3 Comments
Investment Pancake profile picture
Investment Pancake
8.67K Followers

Summary

  • A practical lesson in estate planning.
  • The cost of money.
  • Four ideas about how to pay it.

French Onion Soup

Juanmonino/E+ via Getty Images

The Secret

The Christmas lights displayed all around Paris were still lighted, but both the city and the sky were dark-tinted grey. And it was cold. It was that bone-penetrating, humid, Paris cold you get at the end of December

Chart

A Scary Chart (Portfoliovisualizer.com)

waitress

The waitress on a late lunch break (Author's photo collection)

Spreadsheet

Compounding Learning Tool (Google Finance)

This article was written by

Investment Pancake profile picture
Investment Pancake
8.67K Followers
Individual value investor with strong penchant for dividend growth.  A former tax and estates attorney who retired in his early 40s and expatriated to Lisbon, Portugal with his family. Now writes about tax law, portfolio strategy and life in sunny Portugal.Association with SA author Evelyn TriasContributor, CNBC

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment, tax or legal advice and I am not an investment, tax or legal advisor. I don't guarantee the accuracy of the attached spreadsheet or any calculation referenced in this article. The article is strictly for entertainment purposes only.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.