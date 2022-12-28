IAC: Asymmetric Investment At $42

Dec. 28, 2022 12:57 PM ETIAC Inc. (IAC)ANGI, MGM
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • Struggles at Angi and Dotdash Meredith have caused IAC's share price to plummet ~65% during 2022.
  • With much of its valuation covered by its stake in Angi and MGM, at its current share price, investors are paying very little for Dotdash, Turo, Care.com, and other assets.
  • While some of IAC's holdings are performing poorly, a modest improvement could yield significant returns for shareholders.
  • Even if business conditions remain weak, I see little downside in IAC shares at the current price.

plumbing mishap

sturti

What a difference 24 months makes. Two years ago, IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) management was revered as being the leading builders of online marketplaces with a multi-decade track record of developing several market-leading businesses and creating tremendous shareholder value (as shown

11 pubcos

A Builder of Businesses (Investor Presentation)

dmexec

Discussion of Dotdash Meredith Execution Issues (IAC 3Q22 Shareholder Letter)

value

IAC Valuation - Stub (3Q22 IAC Shareholder Letter)

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
2.46K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author is Long ANGI.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.