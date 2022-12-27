Apogee Enterprises: An Undervalued Stock With Solid Financials

Dec. 28, 2022 1:14 PM ETApogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG)
GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
36 Followers

Summary

  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. recently posted Q3 FY23 results.
  • Their net income increased significantly with improved operating costs.
  • The revenues of architectural framing systems and architectural glass segment saw an increase.
  • I assign a buy rating on Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Glass Display Case

allanswart/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) recently posted Q3 FY23 results. Their income and revenue rose significantly. I will analyze their quarterly results in this report and discuss the company’s future growth. I believe APOG

Income statement

APOG's Investor Relations

Technical chart

Trading View

Ownership Pattern

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

GrowthInvesting profile picture
GrowthInvesting
36 Followers

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.