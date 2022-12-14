The Trade Desk: Impressive Growth May Be Digested Ahead - Valuations Still Too Rich

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.33K Followers

Summary

  • TTD's relevance in the global digital advertising market is undeniable, due to the successes reported by its key partners, such as Walmart and fuboTV.
  • However, a rapid reversal may be imminent, given ROKU's lower-than-expected FQ4'22 guidance. A moderated advertising budget and CTV market may follow in the short term.
  • The worsening macroeconomics has also impacted TTD's stock prices along with the S&P 500 Index, indicating more volatility until the market sentiments lift.
  • As a result, we have lowered our price target to $35 for an improved margin of safety for the next decade's portfolio growth and investing.

Exploding blocks

PM Images

Investment Thesis - Uncertain Advertising Spend Ahead

Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has recorded impressive growth thus far, in direct relevance to the success achieved by its key partners, such as Walmart (WMT) and fuboTV (

TTD YTD Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

TTD 3Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.33K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.