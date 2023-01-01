Indexology: REITs Vs. The S&P 500

Summary

  • REIT valuation is difficult to compare to the S&P 500 due to differences in reporting methodology.
  • We standardize the metrics to get an apples to apples comparison.
  • REITs are substantially cheaper than the S&P 500.
glowing graph 2

Jonathan Kitchen

Let me begin by asking what should be an easy question: What is the forward multiple of REITs?

Unfortunately, there is no agreed upon answer. There can’t be an answer because there has never been an agreed upon methodology for calculating it.

If you ask the same question about the S&P 500, the answer can be found within a few seconds with a simple Google search.

For quite some time the index committee for the S&P and Dow indices has agreed upon a standardized methodology for the earnings multiple of the S&P index: It is the market cap weighted harmonic average of earnings multiples for the constituents of the index.

What does this mean?

Well, you sum all the earnings and divide that sum by the aggregate market cap of the companies in the index. That gets you the earnings yield and the inverse of that is the earnings multiple. So, the S&P has an earnings yield of 5.05%.

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

multpl.com

The inverse of that is 19.8 (100/5.05 = 19.8) which would be the earnings multiple.

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

multpl.com

It can be difficult to discern whether REITs are a good deal relative to the S&P as there is no agreed upon multiple at which REITs trade.

Making matters even more challenging is the fact that REITs have their own jargon, their own earnings metrics and their own index.

As such there is no clear way to discern whether REITs or the broader market is a better value.

I propose the following solution:

Standardize the REIT index using the same methodology for calculating earnings multiples. Here is the information we need:

  • Market cap of each REIT
  • Price per share of each REIT
  • 2023 FFO numbers for each REIT (consensus estimates)

There are 144 REITs that have consensus FFO estimates for 2023. Each can be found in the table below.

COMPANY_NAME

TICKER

Price

Market Cap $ in millions

2023 FFO contribution ($ in millions)

P/FFO

Acadia Realty Trust

(AKR)

$13.97

$1,326.55

$118.70

11.176

Agree Realty Corporation

(ADC)

$70.30

$6,226.70

$355.18

17.53117207

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

(ALEX)

$19.05

$1,381.12

$78.30

17.63888889

Alexander's, Inc.

(ALX)

$224.87

$1,148.48

$72.98

15.73617915

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

(ARE)

$144.11

$23,646.62

$1,468.58

16.10167598

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.

(PINE)

$18.83

$224.37

$19.42

11.55214724

American Assets Trust, Inc.

(AAT)

$26.30

$1,591.89

$142.85

11.1440678

American Homes 4 Rent

(AMH)

$30.31

$10,712.91

$593.79

18.04166667

American Tower Corporation

(AMT)

$209.62

$97,600.24

$5,093.73

19.16087751

Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

(COLD)

$28.13

$7,599.75

$264.76

28.70408163

Apartment Income REIT Corp.

(AIRC)

$34.60

$5,187.52

$368.82

14.06504065

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.

(APLE)

$16.11

$3,685.20

$391.17

9.421052632

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.

(AHH)

$11.67

$1,030.94

$104.24

9.889830508

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

(AHT)

$5.15

$177.67

$35.88

4.951923077

AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

(AVB)

$162.22

$22,694.14

$1,477.32

15.36174242

Boston Properties, Inc.

(BXP)

$66.52

$10,427.32

$1,133.34

9.20055325

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

(BHR)

$3.96

$282.97

$67.17

4.212765957

Brandywine Realty Trust

(BDN)

$6.18

$1,060.30

$212.75

4.983870968

Brixmor Property Group Inc.

(BRX)

$21.95

$6,583.09

$605.82

10.86633663

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.

(BNL)

$16.48

$2,852.93

$264.87

10.77124183

Camden Property Trust

(CPT)

$110.39

$11,759.63

$763.81

15.39609484

CareTrust REIT, Inc.

(CTRE)

$19.12

$1,855.19

$147.48

12.57894737

Centerspace

(CSR)

$60.16

$906.55

$69.17

13.10675381

Chatham Lodging Trust

(CLDT)

$12.96

$632.55

$66.87

9.459854015

City Office REIT, Inc.

(CIO)

$8.81

$349.92

$57.59

6.075862069

Clipper Realty Inc.

(CLPR)

$6.63

$106.50

$7.23

14.73333333

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

(CHCT)

$34.67

$877.12

$62.24

14.09349593

Corporate Office Properties Trust

(OFC)

$25.41

$2,856.67

$272.06

10.5

Cousins Properties Incorporated

(CUZ)

$24.76

$3,749.51

$401.30

9.343396226

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation

(CMCT)

$5.25

$119.55

$9.79

12.20930233

Crown Castle Inc.

(CCI)

$133.21

$57,686.33

$3,347.46

17.23285899

CTO Realty Growth, Inc.

(CTO)

$18.29

$409.53

$40.30

10.16111111

CubeSmart

(CUBE)

$39.66

$8,906.63

$606.35

14.68888889

DiamondRock Hospitality Company

(DRH)

$8.51

$1,781.78

$217.75

8.182692308

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

(DLR)

$99.39

$28,576.83

$1,989.65

14.36271676

Douglas Emmett, Inc.

(DEI)

$15.53

$2,730.00

$353.34

7.726368159

Easterly Government Properties, Inc.

(DEA)

$13.98

$1,269.58

$107.16

11.84745763

EastGroup Properties, Inc.

(EGP)

$146.58

$6,387.08

$322.45

19.80810811

Elme Communities

(ELME)

$18.04

$1,578.82

$86.64

18.22222222

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

(ESRT)

$6.79

$1,096.05

$132.37

8.280487805

EPR Properties

(EPR)

$39.51

$2,964.08

$360.85

8.214137214

Equinix, Inc.

(EQIX)

$658.19

$60,907.67

$2,003.45

30.40138568

Equity Commonwealth

(EQC)

$25.22

$2,759.78

$58.00

47.58490566

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.

(ELS)

$63.49

$11,816.18

$522.97

22.59430605

Equity Residential

(EQR)

$59.65

$22,542.86

$1,428.53

15.78042328

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.

(EPRT)

$22.84

$3,251.90

$234.92

13.84242424

Essex Property Trust, Inc.

(ESS)

$208.57

$13,505.70

$990.09

13.64094179

Extra Space Storage Inc.

(EXR)

$146.71

$19,647.62

$1,181.19

16.63378685

Farmland Partners Inc.

(FPI)

$11.83

$645.73

$18.01

35.84848485

Federal Realty Investment Trust

(FRT)

$101.35

$8,230.58

$518.12

15.88557994

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.

(FR)

$48.17

$6,364.95

$313.16

20.32489451

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.

(FCPT)

$26.02

$2,182.75

$139.25

15.6746988

Franklin Street Properties Corp.

(FSP)

$2.76

$284.93

$28.91

9.857142857

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.

(GLPI)

$51.72

$13,318.78

$932.21

14.28729282

Generation Income Properties, Inc.

(GIPR)

$5.08

$12.68

$0.80

15.875

Getty Realty Corp.

(GTY)

$34.49

$1,611.86

$96.74

16.66183575

Gladstone Commercial Corporation

(GOOD)

$18.54

$784.51

$66.86

11.73417722

Gladstone Land Corporation

(LAND)

$18.44

$639.94

$27.42

23.34177215

Global Medical REIT Inc.

(GMRE)

$9.45

$619.15

$62.90

9.84375

Global Net Lease, Inc.

(GNL)

$13.06

$1,355.57

$166.07

8.1625

Global Self Storage, Inc.

(SELF)

$4.91

$54.47

$4.77

11.41860465

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

(HR)

$18.48

$7,032.97

$643.17

10.93491124

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

(PEAK)

$24.90

$13,384.74

$956.82

13.98876404

Hersha Hospitality Trust

(HT)

$9.32

$369.52

$50.75

7.28125

Highwoods Properties, Inc.

(HIW)

$27.44

$2,886.62

$408.17

7.072164948

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

(HST)

$16.78

$11,998.16

$1,358.55

8.831578947

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc.

(HPP)

$9.66

$1,361.32

$274.80

4.953846154

Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

(IRT)

$17.01

$3,811.50

$259.93

14.6637931

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.

(INDT)

$63.78

$650.07

$21.71

29.94366197

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

(ILPT)

$3.49

$228.83

$68.85

3.323809524

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.

(IIPR)

$106.36

$2,975.20

$227.70

13.06633907

InvenTrust Properties Corp.

(IVT)

$22.75

$1,533.98

$109.91

13.95705521

Invitation Homes Inc.

(INVH)

$29.75

$18,189.44

$1,106.65

16.43646409

Iron Mountain Incorporated

(IRM)

$50.21

$14,596.75

$880.86

16.5709571

JBG SMITH Properties

(JBGS)

$19.11

$2,174.49

$142.23

15.288

Kilroy Realty Corporation

(KRC)

$38.34

$4,481.08

$549.32

8.157446809

Kimco Realty Corporation

(KIM)

$20.98

$12,975.30

$995.72

13.0310559

Kite Realty Group Trust

(KRG)

$20.84

$4,566.02

$420.67

10.85416667

Life Storage, Inc.

(LSI)

$99.25

$8,436.01

$586.48

14.38405797

LTC Properties, Inc.

(LTC)

$36.96

$1,497.06

$112.20

13.34296029

LXP Industrial Trust

(LXP)

$10.14

$2,795.83

$190.25

14.69565217

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc.

(MDRR)

$0.69

$12.03

$1.39

8.625

Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

(MPW)

$10.93

$6,546.88

$1,078.17

6.072222222

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.

(MAA)

$155.31

$17,934.73

$1,060.08

16.91830065

National Health Investors, Inc.

(NHI)

$55.04

$2,388.12

$195.25

12.23111111

National Retail Properties, Inc.

(NNN)

$45.18

$8,075.14

$571.94

14.11875

National Storage Affiliates Trust

(NSA)

$35.81

$3,253.89

$267.14

12.18027211

NETSTREIT Corp.

(NTST)

$18.97

$1,041.00

$62.56

16.64035088

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

(OTCQX:NLCP)

$16.92

$362.15

$40.88

8.858638743

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

(NXRT)

$43.39

$1,108.58

$83.80

13.22865854

NYC REIT

(NYC)

$2.00

$29.78

-$12.36

-2.409638554

Office Properties Income Trust

(OPI)

$13.53

$657.10

$220.98

2.973626374

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

(OHI)

$28.01

$6,559.46

$702.55

9.336666667

One Liberty Properties, Inc.

(OLP)

$22.09

$465.52

$37.09

12.55113636

Orion Office REIT Inc.

(ONL)

$8.71

$493.29

$89.48

5.512658228

Paramount Group, Inc.

(PGRE)

$5.81

$1,277.18

$208.83

6.115789474

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.

(PK)

$11.92

$2,680.13

$415.96

6.443243243

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(PEB)

$14.62

$1,922.13

$287.92

6.675799087

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(PECO)

$31.59

$3,699.19

$266.99

13.85526316

Physicians Realty Trust

(DOC)

$14.57

$3,325.76

$244.24

13.61682243

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.

(PDM)

$8.83

$1,089.58

$238.15

4.575129534

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc.

(PLYM)

$19.49

$835.14

$79.27

10.53513514

Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

(PSTL)

$14.43

$274.77

$18.09

15.18947368

Power REIT

(PW)

$4.37

$14.81

$14.88

0.9954441913

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

(SQFT)

$1.00

$12.21

$0.24

50

Prologis, Inc.

(PLD)

$112.07

$103,449.37

$5,160.01

20.04830054

Public Storage

(PSA)

$284.43

$49,956.80

$2,940.19

16.99103943

Realty Income Corporation

(O)

$63.54

$39,849.36

$2,577.60

15.45985401

Regency Centers Corporation

(REG)

$62.33

$10,666.08

$693.05

15.39012346

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

(ROIC)

$14.82

$1,845.70

$137.00

13.47272727

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

(REXR)

$53.24

$10,381.38

$421.18

24.64814815

RLJ Lodging Trust

(RLJ)

$10.86

$1,759.91

$290.08

6.067039106

RPT Realty

(RPT)

$10.03

$855.05

$88.66

9.644230769

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

(RHP)

$85.30

$4,705.43

$384.49

12.23816356

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc.

(SBRA)

$12.22

$2,822.53

$334.92

8.427586207

Safehold Inc.

(SAFE)

$29.27

$1,820.23

$106.96

17.01744186

Saul Centers, Inc.

(BFS)

$40.17

$959.87

$73.84

13

SBA Communications Corporation

(SBAC)

$277.46

$29,956.11

$1,278.31

23.43412162

Service Properties Trust

(SVC)

$7.25

$1,199.54

$279.62

4.289940828

Simon Property Group, Inc.

(SPG)

$115.62

$39,647.65

$4,159.54

9.531739489

SITE Centers Corp.

(SITC)

$13.04

$2,771.16

$246.51

11.24137931

SL Green Realty Corp.

(SLG)

$33.15

$2,132.08

$367.89

5.795454545

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.

(SRC)

$40.44

$5,647.86

$520.93

10.84182306

STAG Industrial, Inc.

(STAG)

$32.35

$5,797.65

$403.24

14.37777778

STORE Capital Corporation

(STOR)

$31.96

$9,034.64

$644.52

14.01754386

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

(INN)

$7.48

$799.58

$120.79

6.619469027

Sun Communities, Inc.

(SUI)

$140.47

$17,402.86

$939.09

18.53166227

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(SHO)

$9.87

$2,076.64

$187.26

11.08988764

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

(SKT)

$18.12

$1,890.77

$190.95

9.901639344

Terreno Realty Corporation

(TRNO)

$55.40

$4,214.10

$163.54

25.76744186

The Macerich Company

(MAC)

$11.63

$2,497.95

$397.35

6.286486486

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc.

(RTL)

$5.94

$821.45

$139.67

5.881188119

UDR, Inc.

(UDR)

$38.45

$12,517.07

$820.36

15.25793651

UMH Properties, Inc.

(UMH)

$16.10

$897.34

$55.18

16.26262626

Uniti Group Inc.

(UNIT)

$5.49

$1,302.23

$384.26

3.388888889

Urban Edge Properties

(UE)

$14.15

$1,661.75

$135.05

12.30434783

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.

(UBA)

$18.64

$749.44

$62.32

12.02580645

Ventas, Inc.

(VTR)

$44.55

$17,807.44

$1,231.13

14.46428571

Veris Residential, Inc.

(VRE)

$16.20

$1,476.46

$51.04

28.92857143

VICI Properties Inc.

(VICI)

$33.08

$32,993.08

$2,363.77

13.95780591

Vornado Realty Trust

(VNO)

$21.31

$4,086.73

$535.05

7.637992832

W. P. Carey Inc.

(WPC)

$80.02

$16,646.78

$1,075.53

15.47775629

Welltower Inc.

(WELL)

$63.70

$30,099.61

$1,729.43

17.40437158

Whitestone REIT

(WSR)

$9.57

$472.62

$50.37

9.382352941

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

(XHR)

$13.68

$1,557.44

$177.60

8.769230769

$1,169,811.42

$78,542.44

14.89400351

From this information we can find 4 different FFO multiples for the REIT index depending on calculation methodology. In particular I think it is valuable to look at both cap weighted and equal weighted as well as straight averages versus harmonic averages.

A REIT ETF like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is market cap weighted so it would have an average multiple of 16.7X. In contrast, an equal weighted REIT portfolio would have an average multiple of 13.29X.

However, if you use either of these multiples you are substantially underrepresenting the value REITs present relative to the S&P.

Since the S&P uses a harmonic average in calculating its PE multiple, we should do the same for REITs. This gets a harmonic multiple of 14.89x when market cap weighted or 10.3X when equal weighted.

The results of our analysis are summarized in the table below.

Graphical user interface, text, application, chat or text message Description automatically generated

2MC

The market cap weighted harmonic average P/FFO is highlighted in green because that is the methodology most comparable to the S&P.

It is this 14.89X REIT multiple that we can compare to the 19X of the S&P. Consensus estimates range from roughly 200 to 230 for 2023 S&P earnings so at current pricing you get the following multiples.

Table Description automatically generated

2MC

FFO Versus Earnings

In comparing REITs to the S&P one must also understand the difference between Funds From Operations (FFO) and earnings.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). It is a standardized set of adjustments from GAAP net income that are designed to make FFO closer to runrate earnings. Below are the main adjustments

Graphical user interface, text, application, email Description automatically generated

NAREIT

The challenge with real estate in GAAP accounting is that the earnings profile is extremely lumpy which contrasts with the experience of the owner in which the cashflow stream is quite steady.

Consider a building with 30 years of contractual rent. The cashflow is straight line, but over those 30 years GAAP depreciates the building to $0 so GAAP earnings will be exceedingly low. However, once that building is sold it will be sold against the $0 cost basis causing an enormous GAAP gain.

This makes earnings hard to track because in no period do they reflect the actual cashflows and actual profits. To clean up the reporting, REITs add back that depreciation and do not record the gain on sale for FFO.

FFO is not intended to be higher or lower than GAAP earnings. It is just smoother and more in line with cashflows. Whether FFO is higher or lower than GAAP will be case specific depending on whether the magnitude of gain on sale is greater than or less than depreciation.

As a quick example we can look at City Office REIT (CIO) which sold a large portion of its property portfolio. Looking at GAAP income, depreciation eats up most of it but in 4Q21 they gained $433 million, most of which came from gain on sale of property.

Chart Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

FFO was much smoother at about $13 million to $15 million per quarter.

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

S&P Global Market Intelligence

So is $1 of FFO more or less than $1 of GAAP earnings?

It is unclear. In the case of CIO its GAAP earnings dwarf its FFO indicating that each dollar of FFO is more valuable, but in other cases FFO might be larger than GAAP.

The main equation driving whether $1 of FFO or $1 of earnings is worth more is whether appreciation is greater than or less than maintenance costs. It comes down to property type, location and fundamental trends. Overall, I think it is quite close.

As such, I think FFO multiples and earnings multiples can quite reasonably be compared on a 1 for 1 basis.

Conclusion

When we adjust index multiple reporting methodologies to be equivalent, REITs are trading at 14.89X while the S&P is trading at 16.6X-19.1X (depending on which 2023 estimate you use).

REITs appear to be a significantly better value than the S&P at current pricing.

