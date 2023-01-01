Jonathan Kitchen

Let me begin by asking what should be an easy question: What is the forward multiple of REITs?

Unfortunately, there is no agreed upon answer. There can’t be an answer because there has never been an agreed upon methodology for calculating it.

If you ask the same question about the S&P 500, the answer can be found within a few seconds with a simple Google search.

For quite some time the index committee for the S&P and Dow indices has agreed upon a standardized methodology for the earnings multiple of the S&P index: It is the market cap weighted harmonic average of earnings multiples for the constituents of the index.

What does this mean?

Well, you sum all the earnings and divide that sum by the aggregate market cap of the companies in the index. That gets you the earnings yield and the inverse of that is the earnings multiple. So, the S&P has an earnings yield of 5.05%.

The inverse of that is 19.8 (100/5.05 = 19.8) which would be the earnings multiple.

It can be difficult to discern whether REITs are a good deal relative to the S&P as there is no agreed upon multiple at which REITs trade.

Making matters even more challenging is the fact that REITs have their own jargon, their own earnings metrics and their own index.

As such there is no clear way to discern whether REITs or the broader market is a better value.

I propose the following solution:

Standardize the REIT index using the same methodology for calculating earnings multiples. Here is the information we need:

Market cap of each REIT

Price per share of each REIT

2023 FFO numbers for each REIT (consensus estimates)

There are 144 REITs that have consensus FFO estimates for 2023. Each can be found in the table below.

COMPANY_NAME TICKER Price Market Cap $ in millions 2023 FFO contribution ($ in millions) P/FFO Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) $13.97 $1,326.55 $118.70 11.176 Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) $70.30 $6,226.70 $355.18 17.53117207 Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) $19.05 $1,381.12 $78.30 17.63888889 Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) $224.87 $1,148.48 $72.98 15.73617915 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) $144.11 $23,646.62 $1,468.58 16.10167598 Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE) $18.83 $224.37 $19.42 11.55214724 American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) $26.30 $1,591.89 $142.85 11.1440678 American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) $30.31 $10,712.91 $593.79 18.04166667 American Tower Corporation (AMT) $209.62 $97,600.24 $5,093.73 19.16087751 Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (COLD) $28.13 $7,599.75 $264.76 28.70408163 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) $34.60 $5,187.52 $368.82 14.06504065 Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) $16.11 $3,685.20 $391.17 9.421052632 Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) $11.67 $1,030.94 $104.24 9.889830508 Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) $5.15 $177.67 $35.88 4.951923077 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) $162.22 $22,694.14 $1,477.32 15.36174242 Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) $66.52 $10,427.32 $1,133.34 9.20055325 Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) $3.96 $282.97 $67.17 4.212765957 Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) $6.18 $1,060.30 $212.75 4.983870968 Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) $21.95 $6,583.09 $605.82 10.86633663 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) $16.48 $2,852.93 $264.87 10.77124183 Camden Property Trust (CPT) $110.39 $11,759.63 $763.81 15.39609484 CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) $19.12 $1,855.19 $147.48 12.57894737 Centerspace (CSR) $60.16 $906.55 $69.17 13.10675381 Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) $12.96 $632.55 $66.87 9.459854015 City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) $8.81 $349.92 $57.59 6.075862069 Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) $6.63 $106.50 $7.23 14.73333333 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT) $34.67 $877.12 $62.24 14.09349593 Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) $25.41 $2,856.67 $272.06 10.5 Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) $24.76 $3,749.51 $401.30 9.343396226 Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (CMCT) $5.25 $119.55 $9.79 12.20930233 Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) $133.21 $57,686.33 $3,347.46 17.23285899 CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) $18.29 $409.53 $40.30 10.16111111 CubeSmart (CUBE) $39.66 $8,906.63 $606.35 14.68888889 DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) $8.51 $1,781.78 $217.75 8.182692308 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) $99.39 $28,576.83 $1,989.65 14.36271676 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) $15.53 $2,730.00 $353.34 7.726368159 Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA) $13.98 $1,269.58 $107.16 11.84745763 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) $146.58 $6,387.08 $322.45 19.80810811 Elme Communities (ELME) $18.04 $1,578.82 $86.64 18.22222222 Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) $6.79 $1,096.05 $132.37 8.280487805 EPR Properties (EPR) $39.51 $2,964.08 $360.85 8.214137214 Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) $658.19 $60,907.67 $2,003.45 30.40138568 Equity Commonwealth (EQC) $25.22 $2,759.78 $58.00 47.58490566 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) $63.49 $11,816.18 $522.97 22.59430605 Equity Residential (EQR) $59.65 $22,542.86 $1,428.53 15.78042328 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) $22.84 $3,251.90 $234.92 13.84242424 Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) $208.57 $13,505.70 $990.09 13.64094179 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) $146.71 $19,647.62 $1,181.19 16.63378685 Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) $11.83 $645.73 $18.01 35.84848485 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) $101.35 $8,230.58 $518.12 15.88557994 First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) $48.17 $6,364.95 $313.16 20.32489451 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) $26.02 $2,182.75 $139.25 15.6746988 Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) $2.76 $284.93 $28.91 9.857142857 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) $51.72 $13,318.78 $932.21 14.28729282 Generation Income Properties, Inc. (GIPR) $5.08 $12.68 $0.80 15.875 Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) $34.49 $1,611.86 $96.74 16.66183575 Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) $18.54 $784.51 $66.86 11.73417722 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) $18.44 $639.94 $27.42 23.34177215 Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) $9.45 $619.15 $62.90 9.84375 Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) $13.06 $1,355.57 $166.07 8.1625 Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) $4.91 $54.47 $4.77 11.41860465 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) $18.48 $7,032.97 $643.17 10.93491124 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) $24.90 $13,384.74 $956.82 13.98876404 Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) $9.32 $369.52 $50.75 7.28125 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) $27.44 $2,886.62 $408.17 7.072164948 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) $16.78 $11,998.16 $1,358.55 8.831578947 Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) $9.66 $1,361.32 $274.80 4.953846154 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) $17.01 $3,811.50 $259.93 14.6637931 INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) $63.78 $650.07 $21.71 29.94366197 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) $3.49 $228.83 $68.85 3.323809524 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) $106.36 $2,975.20 $227.70 13.06633907 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) $22.75 $1,533.98 $109.91 13.95705521 Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) $29.75 $18,189.44 $1,106.65 16.43646409 Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) $50.21 $14,596.75 $880.86 16.5709571 JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) $19.11 $2,174.49 $142.23 15.288 Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) $38.34 $4,481.08 $549.32 8.157446809 Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) $20.98 $12,975.30 $995.72 13.0310559 Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) $20.84 $4,566.02 $420.67 10.85416667 Life Storage, Inc. (LSI) $99.25 $8,436.01 $586.48 14.38405797 LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) $36.96 $1,497.06 $112.20 13.34296029 LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) $10.14 $2,795.83 $190.25 14.69565217 Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) $0.69 $12.03 $1.39 8.625 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) $10.93 $6,546.88 $1,078.17 6.072222222 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) $155.31 $17,934.73 $1,060.08 16.91830065 National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) $55.04 $2,388.12 $195.25 12.23111111 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) $45.18 $8,075.14 $571.94 14.11875 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) $35.81 $3,253.89 $267.14 12.18027211 NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) $18.97 $1,041.00 $62.56 16.64035088 NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) $16.92 $362.15 $40.88 8.858638743 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) $43.39 $1,108.58 $83.80 13.22865854 NYC REIT (NYC) $2.00 $29.78 -$12.36 -2.409638554 Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) $13.53 $657.10 $220.98 2.973626374 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) $28.01 $6,559.46 $702.55 9.336666667 One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) $22.09 $465.52 $37.09 12.55113636 Orion Office REIT Inc. (ONL) $8.71 $493.29 $89.48 5.512658228 Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) $5.81 $1,277.18 $208.83 6.115789474 Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) $11.92 $2,680.13 $415.96 6.443243243 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) $14.62 $1,922.13 $287.92 6.675799087 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) $31.59 $3,699.19 $266.99 13.85526316 Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) $14.57 $3,325.76 $244.24 13.61682243 Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) $8.83 $1,089.58 $238.15 4.575129534 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) $19.49 $835.14 $79.27 10.53513514 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL) $14.43 $274.77 $18.09 15.18947368 Power REIT (PW) $4.37 $14.81 $14.88 0.9954441913 Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) $1.00 $12.21 $0.24 50 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) $112.07 $103,449.37 $5,160.01 20.04830054 Public Storage (PSA) $284.43 $49,956.80 $2,940.19 16.99103943 Realty Income Corporation (O) $63.54 $39,849.36 $2,577.60 15.45985401 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) $62.33 $10,666.08 $693.05 15.39012346 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) $14.82 $1,845.70 $137.00 13.47272727 Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) $53.24 $10,381.38 $421.18 24.64814815 RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) $10.86 $1,759.91 $290.08 6.067039106 RPT Realty (RPT) $10.03 $855.05 $88.66 9.644230769 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) $85.30 $4,705.43 $384.49 12.23816356 Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) $12.22 $2,822.53 $334.92 8.427586207 Safehold Inc. (SAFE) $29.27 $1,820.23 $106.96 17.01744186 Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) $40.17 $959.87 $73.84 13 SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) $277.46 $29,956.11 $1,278.31 23.43412162 Service Properties Trust (SVC) $7.25 $1,199.54 $279.62 4.289940828 Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) $115.62 $39,647.65 $4,159.54 9.531739489 SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) $13.04 $2,771.16 $246.51 11.24137931 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) $33.15 $2,132.08 $367.89 5.795454545 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) $40.44 $5,647.86 $520.93 10.84182306 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) $32.35 $5,797.65 $403.24 14.37777778 STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) $31.96 $9,034.64 $644.52 14.01754386 Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) $7.48 $799.58 $120.79 6.619469027 Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) $140.47 $17,402.86 $939.09 18.53166227 Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) $9.87 $2,076.64 $187.26 11.08988764 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) $18.12 $1,890.77 $190.95 9.901639344 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) $55.40 $4,214.10 $163.54 25.76744186 The Macerich Company (MAC) $11.63 $2,497.95 $397.35 6.286486486 The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) $5.94 $821.45 $139.67 5.881188119 UDR, Inc. (UDR) $38.45 $12,517.07 $820.36 15.25793651 UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) $16.10 $897.34 $55.18 16.26262626 Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) $5.49 $1,302.23 $384.26 3.388888889 Urban Edge Properties (UE) $14.15 $1,661.75 $135.05 12.30434783 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) $18.64 $749.44 $62.32 12.02580645 Ventas, Inc. (VTR) $44.55 $17,807.44 $1,231.13 14.46428571 Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) $16.20 $1,476.46 $51.04 28.92857143 VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) $33.08 $32,993.08 $2,363.77 13.95780591 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) $21.31 $4,086.73 $535.05 7.637992832 W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) $80.02 $16,646.78 $1,075.53 15.47775629 Welltower Inc. (WELL) $63.70 $30,099.61 $1,729.43 17.40437158 Whitestone REIT (WSR) $9.57 $472.62 $50.37 9.382352941 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) $13.68 $1,557.44 $177.60 8.769230769 $1,169,811.42 $78,542.44 14.89400351 Click to enlarge

From this information we can find 4 different FFO multiples for the REIT index depending on calculation methodology. In particular I think it is valuable to look at both cap weighted and equal weighted as well as straight averages versus harmonic averages.

A REIT ETF like the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is market cap weighted so it would have an average multiple of 16.7X. In contrast, an equal weighted REIT portfolio would have an average multiple of 13.29X.

However, if you use either of these multiples you are substantially underrepresenting the value REITs present relative to the S&P.

Since the S&P uses a harmonic average in calculating its PE multiple, we should do the same for REITs. This gets a harmonic multiple of 14.89x when market cap weighted or 10.3X when equal weighted.

The results of our analysis are summarized in the table below.

The market cap weighted harmonic average P/FFO is highlighted in green because that is the methodology most comparable to the S&P.

It is this 14.89X REIT multiple that we can compare to the 19X of the S&P. Consensus estimates range from roughly 200 to 230 for 2023 S&P earnings so at current pricing you get the following multiples.

FFO Versus Earnings

In comparing REITs to the S&P one must also understand the difference between Funds From Operations (FFO) and earnings.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). It is a standardized set of adjustments from GAAP net income that are designed to make FFO closer to runrate earnings. Below are the main adjustments

The challenge with real estate in GAAP accounting is that the earnings profile is extremely lumpy which contrasts with the experience of the owner in which the cashflow stream is quite steady.

Consider a building with 30 years of contractual rent. The cashflow is straight line, but over those 30 years GAAP depreciates the building to $0 so GAAP earnings will be exceedingly low. However, once that building is sold it will be sold against the $0 cost basis causing an enormous GAAP gain.

This makes earnings hard to track because in no period do they reflect the actual cashflows and actual profits. To clean up the reporting, REITs add back that depreciation and do not record the gain on sale for FFO.

FFO is not intended to be higher or lower than GAAP earnings. It is just smoother and more in line with cashflows. Whether FFO is higher or lower than GAAP will be case specific depending on whether the magnitude of gain on sale is greater than or less than depreciation.

As a quick example we can look at City Office REIT (CIO) which sold a large portion of its property portfolio. Looking at GAAP income, depreciation eats up most of it but in 4Q21 they gained $433 million, most of which came from gain on sale of property.

FFO was much smoother at about $13 million to $15 million per quarter.

So is $1 of FFO more or less than $1 of GAAP earnings?

It is unclear. In the case of CIO its GAAP earnings dwarf its FFO indicating that each dollar of FFO is more valuable, but in other cases FFO might be larger than GAAP.

The main equation driving whether $1 of FFO or $1 of earnings is worth more is whether appreciation is greater than or less than maintenance costs. It comes down to property type, location and fundamental trends. Overall, I think it is quite close.

As such, I think FFO multiples and earnings multiples can quite reasonably be compared on a 1 for 1 basis.

Conclusion

When we adjust index multiple reporting methodologies to be equivalent, REITs are trading at 14.89X while the S&P is trading at 16.6X-19.1X (depending on which 2023 estimate you use).

REITs appear to be a significantly better value than the S&P at current pricing.