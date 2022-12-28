Infineon Is Still A Buy!

Dec. 28, 2022 3:07 PM ETInfineon Technologies AG (IFNNY)IFNNF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.09K Followers

Summary

  • Infineon should benefit from the currency development.
  • The CEO announced that they are looking for inorganic acquisitions.
  • Infineon is still benefitting from the chip shortage. The 2022 revenue target has been revised upwards. Our buy target is confirmed.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

Here at the Lab, today we are back to comment on Infineon Technologies AG's (OTCQX:IFNNY) (OTCQX:IFNNF) latest development. We still believe that the company is a Long-Term Winner based on five criteria:

  1. Its leading position in electric vehicle production,
Infineon debt ratio

Infineon Debt Ratio (Infineon Q4 Results Presentation)

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.09K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IFNNY, IFNNF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.