Smartsheet: Growth At A Reasonable Price

Dec. 28, 2022 3:42 PM ETSmartsheet Inc. (SMAR)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
24.85K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of Smartsheet, down 50% year to date, are an excellent investment for a 2023 rebound.
  • Despite expecting to hit nearly $1 billion in annual revenue next year, Smartsheet continues to grow revenue at a mid-30s pace.
  • At the same time, the company is also just under breakeven pro forma operating margins.
  • Trading at a ~5x forward revenue multiple, Smartsheet remains a bargain.
Man looking at currency trading app on his smart phone from his home office

Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Chalk up the year-end selloff to interest rates, macro uncertainty, and tax-loss selling: but in my view, investors should be positioned for a rebound next year, and for me that means buying into battered growth stocks again. And even within the growth space we need to

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SMAR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

