Summary

  • VLUE tracks the MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index, selecting 150 Large-Cap U.S. securities based on price-book, price-earnings, and enterprise value-operating cash flow ratios.
  • Launched in April 2013, VLUE has amassed $7.6 billion in assets management and has a reasonable 0.15% expense ratio. However, its track record is poor.
  • VLUE tends to offer little downside protection and doesn't participate much in market recoveries. A reliance on deep-value Technology stocks is one key reason why.
  • VLUE is 27% Technology stocks, and despite them having low P/E ratios to start the year, they haven't offered any outperformance this year relative to an equal-weight Technology ETF.
  • The bottom line is that buying deep-value stocks is unnecessarily risky. This article highlights VLUE's fundamentals alongside MGV and SCHV, two superior value ETFs.
Investment Thesis

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) had a disappointing 2022, lagging traditional value peers like the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) and the Schwab U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (

MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index Returns

MSCI

VLUE Top Ten Holdings

iShares

MGV vs. SCHV vs. VLUE Sector Exposures

Morningstar

VLUE vs. MGV vs. SCHV Performance Since Last Article

Seeking Alpha

VLUE vs. MGV vs. SCHV vs. SPY Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

VLUE vs. MGV vs. SCHV vs .SPY Drawdowns

Portfolio Visualizer

VLUE vs. MGV vs. SCHV Company Fundamentals

The Sunday Investor

VLUE Technology Stocks 2022 Returns

Portfolio Visualizer

S&P 500 Earnings Surprises By Sector

Yardeni Research

