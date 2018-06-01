QuantumScape: Stay Neutral Until The Path To Commercialization Is Crystal Clear

Dec. 28, 2022 4:04 PM ETQuantumScape Corporation (QS)
Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
31 Followers

Summary

  • EV adoption is healthy for lithium batteries.
  • Meeting A-sample timeframe is a key event to monitor.
  • Investors to remain neutral until the path to commercialization is clear.

Solid State Battery for EV Electric Vehicle, new research and development batteries with solid electrolyte energy storage for automotive car industry

Just_Super

Recommendation

Investing in QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) is difficult because the entire investment case hinges on whether QS can execute as promised, which can only be validated after several years. To achieve a larger margin of safety (from a business standpoint), my advice is

Valuation

Author's own calculations

This article was written by

Vader Capital profile picture
Vader Capital
31 Followers
Ex-long only investor turned business owner. Operate in the real estate and chemicals industry. Read and invest in companies on the side every night. I view investment as a never-ending-journey that allows me to constantly learn new industries and business models. While I am not the best today, I strive to be better with each deep-dive and analysis. Finally, this is a very profitable venture that pays well at the end of the journey if the process is done right.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.