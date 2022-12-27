AWF: Global Bond Fund That's Better Than ACP

Summary

  • The AWF fund seeks to provide high current income from a portfolio of global fixed income securities.
  • The fund currently pays a monthly distribution of $0.0655 or 8.4% annualized.
  • The AWF fund shows characteristics of being a return of the principal fund, as it pays more than it earns.
  • However, within the global fixed income asset class, the AWF fund has superior returns and lower volatility than the ACP fund offered by Abrdn.

The AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) is a closed-end-fund that provides high current income from a global fixed income portfolio. While AWF's monthly distribution of $0.0655/share is attractive, there is a concern it is unsustainable, as the distribution yield is greater

Bernstein is consistently top ranked

Figure 1 - Bernstein is consistently top-ranked in institutional surveys (bernsteinresearch.com)

AWF fund characteristics

Figure 2 - AWF fund characteristics (alliancebernstein.com)

AWF geographical allocation

Figure 3 - AWF geographical allocation (alliancebernstein.com)

AWF credit quality allocation

Figure 4 - AWF credit quality allocation (alliancebernstein.com)

AWF historical returns

Figure 5 - AWF historical returns (alliancebernstein.com)

AWF annual returns

Figure 6 - AWF annual returns (morningstar.com)

AWF financial summary

Figure 7 - AWF financial summary (AWF 2022 annual report)

AWF's NAV has trended down over the long-run

Figure 8 - AWF's NAV has declined from almost $16 in 2013 to $10.46 in November (cefconnect.com)

AWF annual distributions have been trending down

Figure 9 - AWF annual distributions has been trending down as well (Seeking Alpha)

AWF vs. ACP

Figure 10 - AWF vs. ACP (Author created with returns and risk from Morningstar and fund details and distribution from Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

