Sell Annaly And AGNC Preferred Stocks And Buy Two Harbors Preferred Stocks

Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
Marketplace

Summary

  • First, I revisit my last pairs trade (swap) article from 5 weeks ago, buying Cherry Hill Preferred “A” and Selling Armour Residential Preferred “C”, which had a 150% annualized return.
  • Next, I cover what I believe is another very good swap opportunity, selling AGNC and Annaly preferred stocks and buying Two Harbors preferred stocks.
  • Next, I discuss my favorite agency, mREIT preferred stock, which is Two Harbors Preferred “B” stock which currently yields 10.6% and also with the best future floating rate.
  • Lastly, I have another swap, buying Two Harbors Preferred “B” and selling ARR.PC, CHMI.PA and/or IVR.PC. IVR.PC is the closest peer to TWO.PB and TWO.PB is a much better value.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conservative Income Portfolio. Learn More »

Macchu Pichu, Peru

DestinoIkigai

Introduction

In this article I examine most of the preferred stocks in the "agency" mREIT space. Agency mREITs are those which hold mortgages which are backed by entities of the U.S. government and thus carry no credit risk. Due to much higher mortgage rates, the

Comparison Chart

Author

Comparison Chart

Author

Comparison Chart

Author

Comparison Chart

Author

One Year Price Chart

Yahoo Finance

Are you looking to start building a Fixed Income Portfolio?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best Preferred Stocks and bonds with the highest margins of safety. We strongly believe that the next decade will belong to fixed income irrespective of whether you are conservative or aggressive in your approach! Get in on the ground floor of our recently started Bond and Preferred Stock Portfolios.

If undervalued fixed income securities, bond ladder, "pinned to par" investments and high yielding cash parking opportunities sound like music to your ears, check us out!

Psst! You get access to our options portfolio as a bonus!

This article was written by

Preferred Stock Trader profile picture
Preferred Stock Trader
4.58K Followers
The best way to provide income in today's markets while reducing risks

Trading preferred stocks and fixed income securities for more than 25 years and stocks in general for 35 years.  Author of many Seeking Alpha articles and Editor's Picks articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWO.PB AND TWO.PC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.