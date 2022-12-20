SPHY: Final Call To Catch Peak Yields

Summary

  • U.S. bond yields have crept higher over the past several trading sessions, presenting an attractive entry point for investors looking to lock in yields near the October peak.
  • We remain convinced that yields have peaked and will ultimately trend lower in anticipation of Fed monetary policy normalization in 2023.
  • We particularly like the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF's low expense ratio of just 0.1%, which makes it suitable for investors seeking to invest over a longer-term horizon.
  • We initiate our coverage of SPHY with a "Strong Buy" rating.

Wooden blocks with percentage sign and down arrow, financial recession crisis, interest rate decline, risk management concept

ThitareeSarmkasat

U.S. bond yields have crept higher over the past several trading sessions following a series of economic data that has raised doubts over the Federal Reserve's potential monetary policy path in 2023. 10-Year yields in particular have climbed from

U.S. bond yields

U.S. Bond Yields, 10s, 5s, 2s (TradingView.com)

The Fed's December Dot Plot

Bloomberg

YTD performance of HYG versus SPHY

YTD Performance HYG & SPHY (TradingView.com)

Fund metrics for SPHY

State Street Global Advisors

Fund metrics for HYG

iShares

Trading metrics for SPHY

etf.com

Fund sector breakdown for SPHY

State Street Global Advisors

This article was written by

Stratos Capital Partners (S.C) was established in 2017 by a small team of professionals from the investment industry with a deep passion for financial markets, macroeconomics, and investment strategy. S.C's original goal was to focus exclusively and extensively on the research & development of algorithmic trend-following strategies. The implications of our research over the years have not only strengthened our conviction for systematic strategies but have also led to the profound evolution of our philosophy towards a multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model.Author Bio: An original co-founder of S.C, I am also currently a portfolio manager for a family office with more than US$100 million in assets under management. 13 years of experience in the investment industry, of which I have spent 8 years actively managing investment portfolios for ultra-high net worth familiesPhilosophy: My investment philosophy is firmly anchored to systematic strategies that are evidence-based and applicable to multiple asset classes and across market cycles. Ideally, an investment portfolio should be systematic by design, multi-asset in composition, and multi-strategy in execution. Rigorous risk management is fundamental to this multi-asset and multi-strategy investment model. For equities specifically, I rely heavily on value investing principles alongside other factors that have proven to generate consistent beta across market cycles. Good equity investing, of course, should not be entirely quantitative in approach. Thus, a certain degree of judgement and strategic thinking is required for making qualitative assessments at the individual stock level. ______________________________________________________Disclaimer: Stratos Capital Partners is a pen name adopted solely for the purpose of contributing independent investment and trading analysis for Seeking Alpha. Stratos Capital Partners is not a registered fund and is not licensed by a financial regulator. Stratos Capital Partners does not receive any form of benefit or compensation from companies mentioned in our analyses. However, the author does receive monetary benefits in the form of payment for article views as a content contributor for Seeking Alpha. The author shall not be held responsible for any losses whatsoever that may arise due to the author's analyses. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence when making investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SPHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

