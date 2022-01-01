Novartis: Competitors Take Note, Iptacopan Is Coming

Dec. 29, 2022 8:00 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)APLS, AZN, TVTX
ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
Marketplace

Summary

  • Novartis recently reported positive results from two phase 3 trials of iptacopan in PNH patients.
  • We are yet to see the detailed results from the second trial, but iptacopan did very well against C5 inhibitors in PNH patients with residual anemia.
  • Iptacopan looks well-positioned to disrupt the PNH market and Apellis' Empaveli has the most to lose.
  • I do not expect a significant impact on AstraZeneca's C5 franchise due to it having other revenue growth drivers that will likely offset market share losses to iptacopan.
  • Iptacopan also has many additional shots on goal that could make it one of Novartis' larger products later this decade.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Growth Stock Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Coming soon - banner with bricks and red text. Letters in 3D.

Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) recently reported positive results from two registrational trials of iptacopan in PNH patients. We are yet to see the results from the second trial in patients naïve to C5 inhibitors, but the first

Iptacopan phase 3 results in PNH patients with residual anemia

Iptacopan ASH abstract

Empaveli's clinical data in PNH patients with residual anemia

Empaveli product label

Iptacopan's safety data in PNH patients

Iptacopan ASH abstract

Empaveli's safety data in PNH patients

Empaveli product label

Presentation slide showing iptacopan's development program

Novartis investor presentation

I publish my best ideas and top coverage on the Growth Stock Forum. If you're interested in finding great growth stocks, with a focus on biotech, consider signing up. We focus on attractive risk/reward situations and track each of our portfolio and watchlist stocks closely. To receive e-mail notifications for my public articles and blogs, please click the follow button. And to go deeper, sign up for a free trial to Growth Stock Forum.

This article was written by

ONeil Trader profile picture
ONeil Trader
7.2K Followers
Discovering growth and biotech stocks with significant upside potential
Former stockbroker, now an independent analyst/writer on Seeking Alpha and founder and editor of the Growth Stock Forum. Focusing on growth and biotech stocks. Looking for substantial sales and earnings growth potential and seeking the best risk-adjusted returns from my stock selection.

My articles represent my personal opinion and analysis and should not be regarded as investment advice in any way. Readers and subscribers should do their own due diligence and/or consult their financial advisor before making decisions to buy or sell securities. Trading and investing include risks, including loss of principal.

Exclusive research: http://seekingalpha.com/author/oneil-trader/research

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.