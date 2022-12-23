Fed's Favorite Price Inflation Measure Comes In Slightly Hotter Than Expected

Summary

  • While price inflation appears to be easing some, the data indicates it is far from whipped.
  • At this point, you can spin the price inflation data either way.
  • It is reasonable to think that price inflation will continue to cool.
  • The bigger problem is that this “high” interest rate environment is high enough to break the economy, but still not high enough to truly tame inflation.

By Michael Maharrey

The Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation indicator came in slightly higher than expected for November. This is another indication that while price inflation appears to be easing some, the data indicates it is far from whipped

