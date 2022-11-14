Tracking William Nygren's Harris Associates Portfolio - Q3 2022 Update

Summary

  • Harris Associates’ 13F portfolio value decreased from $62.85B to $59.68B this quarter.
  • They added Warner Bros. Discovery and increased Salesforce, KKR, and Oracle while decreasing Keurig Dr Pepper and Humana.
  • The top three positions are Alphabet, Fiserv, and Amazon.com, and they add up to ~12% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Harris Associates 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Harris Associates’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2022. William

William Nygren - Harris Associates' Q3 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

William Nygren - Harris Associates' Q3 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Focused on cloning strategies by analyzing 13F reports of a curated set of around fifty super-investors and generating Absolute Returns thru exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, APA, C, GOOGL, META, PROSY, WBD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

