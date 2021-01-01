Houlihan Lokey: Let's Look At This Interesting Financial Company

Dec. 28, 2022 10:51 PM ETHoulihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI)
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Marketplace

Summary

  • A reader of mine has worked with Houlihan Lokey and asked me to take a closer look at the company to determine if I would invest in it.
  • This article is the result of that research, and my first stance on Houlihan Lokey.
  • The company is an investment banking/brokerage company with a $6B market cap based in the US, with a solid yield and an interesting history - here is what it offers.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Mid adult man checking financial information on a smart phone while doing his bookkeeping

tdub303

Dear readers/followers,

In this article, we're going to take a closer look at Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), a somewhat under-covered and underappreciated financial company headquartered in Los Angeles. A reader of mine has worked with the bank in various

HLI IR

HLI IR (HLI IR)

HLI IR

HLI IR (HLI IR)

HLI IR

HLI IR (HLI IR)

HLI IR

HLI IR (HLI IR)

HLI IR

HLI IR (HLI IR)

HLI 3Q22 Press Release

HLI 3Q22 Press Release (HLI 3Q22 Press Release)

HLI Valuation

HLI Valuation (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

HLI analyst accuracy

HLI analyst accuracy (F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Options HLI

Options HLI (Author's Data)

I also run a global subscriber service founded on the principles of capital preservation, dividends, and conservative investing. Come join us!

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
28.96K Followers
Author of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

36 year old DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HLI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved.

I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about.

Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.