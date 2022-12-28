Berkshire Hathaway: Buffett's Year Of Setting Things In Order

Jim Sloan profile picture
Jim Sloan
18.61K Followers

Summary

  • This article follows up on a 2020 article on how Buffett dealt with a tough year; 2022 was a year of setting things in order to function without his authoritative presence.
  • In 2022, Buffett got Berkshire's cash position down near $100B by buying large positions in Chevron and Occidental plus the $11.6B of Alleghany.
  • Berkshire bought back Greg Abel's 1% of BHE for $87B, establishing a value of $87B, and reshaped his board with well qualified individuals who lowered its average age.
  • Buffett's action called on his skills and knowledge but also his reputation and authority to take actions that others might find harder to take.
  • Take notice of a great leader's determination to protect and improve the lives of others in a way that will outlast his individual presence.

Conference On Issues Affecting U.S. Capital Markets Competitiveness

Chip Somodevilla

It was a busy year for Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B). Buffett did plenty of buying and selling, although at first glance no overarching theme stands out. On the surface it looks like a normal year

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Jim Sloan profile picture
Jim Sloan
18.61K Followers
I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.