PDO: Compound The 12% Yield For Possible Wealth Creation

Dec. 29, 2022 12:59 AM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO)
Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.39K Followers

Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund pays out a 12% dividend yield.
  • The CEF last paid out a special dividend of $0.96 per share. This essentially amounted to 7.5 months of its regular dividend.
  • A monthly dividend yield that is backed by a diversified asset base places PDO as a core holding for an income investor.

Top stories of colorful Williamsburg apartment buildings with steel fire escape stairways

NicolasMcComber/E+ via Getty Images

The search for stable monthly income against record-high inflation led to PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO). The closed-end fund last paid out a monthly per-share cash dividend of $0.1279, in line with

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Maturity

PIMCO

Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey

Freddie Mac

This article was written by

Leo Imasuen profile picture
Leo Imasuen
6.39K Followers
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. These two polarising forces lay at the core of my stock coverage. The aim is to avoid wealth destruction and embrace wealth creation. I primarily focus on sustainable companies, growth stocks, and deSPACs.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.