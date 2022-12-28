Can You 'Time The Market'? - A Review Of Two Quantitative Methods

Dec. 29, 2022 1:35 AM ETGLD, IEF, IJS, LQD, SPY, USO
Ryan Telford profile picture
Ryan Telford
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • Arguably, one key universal “truth” about the markets is that they are always changing.
  • Several strategies exist to manage these changes, from simply “buying and holding” through all markets to taking a more active approach.
  • In past articles, I looked at how to identify stages in the market, and look at historical strategies and asset class performance through the stages.
  • In this piece, we look at two quantitative based methods to potentially time the market.

Timing The Market

A_Carina

In preparing for my annual review of research published over the year and annual portfolio performance, it became clear that it was a very lean year in terms of published research on Seeking Alpha. That said, I feel like I’ve

Using the high yield spread to identify the business cycle quad

Verdad.com

Business cycle quads, typically outperforming assets

Verdad.com

Market timing strategy, assets & weights, using high yield spread

Verdad.com

Identifying the business cycle quads

Portfolio123

Market timing strategy performance, using high yield spread

Portfolio123

High yield spread market timing strategy, 10 year performance

Portfolio123

Market Monitor - breadth for December 2022

Stockbee

# of stocks up 25% in quarter, less # stocks down 25% qtr

Portfolio123

Performance using Market Breadth (25% up/down qtr) signal

Portfolio123

Timing SPY with 50 day SMA vs 200 SMA

Portfolio123

This article was written by

Ryan Telford profile picture
Ryan Telford
3.15K Followers
I am an individual investor who is obsessed with finding opportunities for alpha. I invest exclusively in quantitative strategies, through the use of historical data, and by looking at a group of stocks rather than individual securities. I research and develop all of my own alpha generating stock trading strategies using Portfolio123.*As of June 2022, I am actively invested in 6 different quantitative strategies in both US and Canadian markets.  Overall annual returns in 2020 of 49% and 2021 of 58%, and in that neighbourhood YTD for 2022 while the overall market has been plunging.*I am a “value guy” at heart, but in my travels and experience I have learned that there is much more to the markets than just "value", so I have adopted a more holistic view, incorporating quantitative elements of growth, quality, momentum and technical factors. * One of the most important lessons I have learned through my journey is that the market is extremely complex and ever-changing, and the use of historical data needs to be interpreted very carefully in order to predict future returns. Early on in my investing journey, I learned this the hard way through investing in poorly developed “over-optimized” models, resulting in underperformance and nearly leading me to give up as a quant to become a common indexer. * Instead I re-focused my efforts on quantitative model development to find my “edge”. Successful quantitative investing takes hard work, and I focus my writings on Seeking Alpha on those topics that can help other investors navigate the treacherous yet potentially very profitable arena of quantitative investing. As I often write about strategies or techniques that I implement in my own strategies, I “eat my own cooking”. * I invite you to join me on my investing journey, where we will learn about all things quant in the never-ending quest for alpha! * Click the “Follow” button above to receive notifications of my new articles!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. I am an individual investor and writer, not an investment advisor. Readers should always engage in his or her own research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or specialized attorney before making any investment, income tax, or estate planning decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.