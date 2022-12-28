National HealthCare: Tactical Resiliency Remains, Needs To Drive Higher ROIC

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.34K Followers

Summary

  • NHC remains an attractive name to smooth equity returns in a cross-asset portfolio of high quality securities.
  • Even still, the company has some work to do in order to drive value creation down the line.
  • In particular, measures of ROIC and ROE are thin, and we'd like to see some upside on these going forward.
  • Net-net, we continue to rate NHC a buy at a suggested price range of $69–$75.

Doctors assisting patients at the hospital

andresr

Investment Summary

Earlier in the year, we had called for investors to consider adding a basket of resilient, low-vol stocks as a defensive overlay to equity portfolios, in order to reduce equity beta and clamp drawdown. One such name we would draw

4trgfv

Data: Updata

tfr

Data: Seeking Alpha, NHC, see: "Dividends".

t4rgfv

Data: NHC Q3 FY22 10-Q, pp.30-31, see: "Segment Reporting"

rfv

Data: HBI, Refinitiv Eikon, Koyfin

r3ef

Note: ROIC is calculated without the inclusion of Goodwill. (Data: HBI, NHC SEC Filings)

r4ef

Data: Updata

4rf

Data: Seeking Alpha, NHC, see: "Options"

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.34K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NHC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.