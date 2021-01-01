Intel Plots Improbable Path To Zettascale

Dec. 29, 2022 2:21 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)AMD, NVDA
Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
9.61K Followers

Summary

  • For the first time after revealing the zettascale 2027 target in 2021 (implying 1000x in just six years), Intel has detailed the innovations that are required.
  • As Moore’s Law will only yield around a 10x improvement, Intel envisions quite exotic new tech such as ultra-low voltage and temperature CMOS, and silicon photonics.
  • Even if all of these innovations would be realized timely, the main issue is likely that while performance per watt may be improved sufficiently, performance per dollar may not.
  • For example, the reason ultra-low voltage computing is uncommon is because GPU manufacturers push the voltage to improve performance per mm2 of silicon.
  • While Intel has presented an exciting engineering challenge, there is currently no investment thesis.

Entrance of The Intel Museum in Silicon Valley.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

A bit over a year ago, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) came out of nowhere with stating its goal to reach zettascale supercomputing in 2027, just six years after the world reached exascale in 2021:

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
9.61K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.