Benchmark Electronics: Higher-Value Segments Show Signs Of Slowing Down

Dec. 29, 2022 3:04 AM ETBenchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)
Summary

  • Other than Aerospace & Defense, all of BHE's segments performed very well year-over-year.
  • Supply constraints continue to weigh on the company, and if there are any surprises there, it should result in underperformance based upon management guidance.
  • In the third quarter, its higher-value segments showed signs of slowing down, which if that continues, the share price of the company will take a hit.

Gas turbine engine. Turbine rotation. Internal organization

Dizfoto/iStock via Getty Images

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has had a great year in all its segments with the exception of Aerospace & Defense. Nonetheless, in the third quarter, its higher-value segments all showed signs of slowing down, even as its traditional segments outperformed.

BHE Third Quarter Financial Summary

Investor Presentation

BHE Revenue by Mix

Investor Presentation

BHE Guidance for the Fourth Quarter

Investor Presentation

I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

