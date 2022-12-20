Gold - Fight Around The 200-Day Moving Average Not Yet Decided

Florian Grummes profile picture
Florian Grummes
4.51K Followers

Summary

  • An extremely difficult year draws to an ending, but overall, precious metals have held up rather well.
  • Gold staged a strong recovery rally since its triple bottom at 1,615 USD. Over the last four weeks, this advance has become more tenacious and choppy, though.
  • Technically, prices are oscillating around the 200-day moving average and are running into a bearish wedge at the same time.
  • But seasonality for gold is bullish until the end of February. Hence, gold could see one more push higher before a larger pullback.
  • The next pullback in gold will bring more clarity whether the important 8-year cycle low is indeed in place.

American Eagle Gold Coin Bullion Investment Obverse

ssucsy

Since mid of November the rally in the gold market has become more and more tenacious and whipsawing. And over the last few weeks gold has been trading sideways. Actually, we witnessed only slightly new highs and four sharp pullbacks. Overall, our assumption

Silver in US-Dollar, daily chart as of December 28th, 2022. Source: Tradingview

Silver in US-Dollar, daily chart as of December 28th, 2022. (TradingView)

Gold in US-Dollar, weekly chart as of December 28th, 2022. Source: Tradingview

Gold in US-Dollar, weekly chart as of December 28th, 2022. (TradingView)

Gold in US-Dollar, daily chart as of December 28th, 2022. Source: Tradingview

Gold in US-Dollar, daily chart as of December 28th, 2022. (TradingView)

Commitments of Traders (COT) for Gold as of December 20th, 2022. Source: Sentimentrader. December 28th, 2022: Gold - Fight around the 200-day moving average not yet decided.

Commitments of Traders (COT) for Gold as of December 20th, 2022. (Sentimentrader)

Sentiment Optix for Gold as of December 20th, 2022. Source: Sentimentrader. December 28th, 2022: Gold - Fight around the 200-day moving average not yet decided.

Sentiment Optix for Gold as of December 20th, 2022. (Sentimentrader)

Seasonality for Gold over the last 54-years as of December 20th, 2022. Source: Sentimentrader. December 28th, 2022: Gold - Fight around the 200-day moving average not yet decided.

Seasonality for Gold over the last 54-years as of December 20th, 2022. (Sentimentrader)

Year-to-date relative performance as of December 22nd, 2022. Source: finviz. December 28th, 2022: Gold - Fight around the 200-day moving average not yet decided.

Year-to-date relative performance as of December 22nd, 2022. (finviz)

This article was written by

Florian Grummes profile picture
Florian Grummes
4.51K Followers
Florian Grummes is an independent financial analyst, advisor, consultant, trader & investor as well as an international speaker with more than 25 years of experience in financial markets. Via Midas Touch Consulting he is publishing weekly gold, silver, bitcoin & cryptocurrency analysis for his numerous international readers. Florian is well known for combining technical, fundamental and sentiment analysis into one often accurate conclusion about the markets. www.midastouch-consulting.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.