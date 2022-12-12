Amyris: In Danger Of Running Out Of Funds After Delay To Key Strategic Transaction

Summary

  • Amyris announces delay to key strategic transaction allegedly due to antitrust review requirements. A definitive agreement doesn't appear to have been reached yet.
  • Two weeks ago, Amyris surprisingly fired its long-standing Chief Legal Officer, a highly unusual move in the midst of key strategic negotiations.
  • Applying the terms of a similar strategic transaction with related party DSM last year, upfront cash proceeds might be well below the $350 million frequently projected by management.
  • Requirement to buy out the Apprinova JV will reduce net cash proceeds from the transaction by more than $50 million.
  • The company is likely to run out of funds within weeks thus resulting in the potential requirement to conduct another emergency financing. Investors should continue to avoid the shares until Amyris finally starts delivering on management's promises.

Note

I have covered Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Tuesday, specialty renewable products developer Amyris tried to reassure investors regarding its ability to

