Musk Got It Wrong, Toyoda Got It Right, But Tesla Will Win

Dec. 29, 2022 6:30 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM), TSLATOYOF2 Comments
Ramy Taraboulsi, CFA profile picture
Ramy Taraboulsi, CFA
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • Musk thinks that the only future for our roads is full Electric Vehicles (EVs).
  • Toyoda thinks that full EVs are only part of the solution and that Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) will have a big place in our future.
  • This article provides the argument that substantiates Toyoda’s opinion showing that Musk’s opinion is flawed.
  • Still Tesla has a combination of core competencies that are unmatched by any other company and will eventually be the largest car manufacturer in the world.
  • The financial projections show that both companies will continue growing and the upside for Tesla is much higher than that of Toyota.

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger And Tesla Motors Make Announcement

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

What prompted this article?

Recently, my son wanted to buy a new car. I tried to convince him to get a full EV or a PHEV. He ignored my suggestion and bought a full Internal Combustion Engine, ICE, car, a Toyota Corolla

EV Revenue Market Share

EV Revenue Market Share (Statista)

Toyota Investing $50M in Tesla

Toyota Investing $50M in Tesla (Getty Images)

Toyota Plug-in Hybrid Car

Toyota Plug-in Hybrid Car (Getty Images)

Products from Revining Oil

Products from Refining Oil (Visual Capitalist)

Tesla Charging Stations

Tesla Charging Stations (Getty Images)

Sunset of the Power Grid

Sunset of the Power Grid (Getty Images)

Tesla versus Toyota Share Price Comparison as of 2022/12/27

Tesla versus Toyota Share Price Comparison as of 2022/12/27 (Seeking Alpha)

Key Financial Comparison as of 2022/12/27

Key Financial Comparison as of 2022/12/27 (Author)

Valuation Comparison in Billions as of 2022/12/27

Valuation Comparison in Billions as of 2022/12/27 (Author)

This article was written by

Ramy Taraboulsi, CFA profile picture
Ramy Taraboulsi, CFA
2.36K Followers
Managing Director and CEO, VeritableSoft Innovations Inc. ​Ramy is responsible for all the day-to-day operations of VeritableSoft, in addition to setting up the strategic direction of the company as a board member. ​Prior to working in VeritableSoft, Ramy held different executive positions including Chairman and CEO at SyncBASE, CIO at Insurance Bureau of Canada, VP - Internet Strategy and Development at Fidelity Investments, VP - Internet Strategy at Merill Lynch and Chief Systems Architect at Mercer Human Resources Consulting. Ramy has also held various directorship positions, and he is currently a director of AlphaOmega Reno Construction Inc., Canadian Wado Ryu Karate Do Federation and ESOP Association Canada. In addition to being the Chairman and CEO of VeritableSoft Innovations, Ramy also teaches business at both Seneca College and Schulich School of Business, York University. ​Ramy is a Professional Engineer who holds an M.Sc. in Computer Science, MBA and he is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). Ramy has been practicing different forms of martial arts for 40 years, and is currently actively practicing Karate and Tai Chi. He also plays music and enjoys reading, writing and traveling around the world.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Since 2018, I have been driving a Camaro and I love it. I have a long position on GM.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.