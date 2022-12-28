Natural Gas Futures In Europe Plunge 77% From Crazy Spike

Wolf Richter
  • The price of natural gas futures in Europe continues to plunge off its crazy spike last summer.
  • Dutch front-month TTF Natural Gas Futures traded on Wednesday at €82 per megawatt-hour, down by 77% from the high on August 26 and back to where it had first been in September 2021.
  • This plunge occurred amid a dual strategy in Europe: Reducing demand for natural gas and lining up new supply to replace pipeline natural gas from Russia.

Record supply of LNG from the US and other sources. Record supply from Norway via pipeline. Conservation, power production shift... It adds up.

Natural Gas Futures, ICE Dutch TTF (£ Per Megawatt-Hour) (Author)

Wolf Richter
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

