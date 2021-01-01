Cisco And Intel: Avoid One Of These High-Yield Blue-Chips

Summary

  • Tech utilities are a great way for conservative income investors to enjoy generous, safe, and steadily growing yield in all economic conditions.
  • Intel is a former tech utility that has run into endless problems as its moat has deteriorated and rivals have eaten its lunch.
  • No one can match Intel on R&D and growth spending, but so far that hasn't turned into actual growth.
  • In contrast, Cisco is firing on all cylinders, and delivering double-digit growth in subscription revenue which now makes up 43% of sales.
  • Cisco is currently a more profitable, better run, lower risk, AA-rated high-yield tech utility with long-term risk management in the top 80 companies on earth according to S&P. It offers superior short and long-term return potential to Intel and is a superior choice for conservative income investors.
CPU on board with security alert hologram

LumerB

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, December 27th.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend growth blue-chips are the best-performing asset in history, delivering 7X more inflation-adjusted wealth over the last 50 years than non-dividend stocks.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns CSCO in our portfolios.

Comments (2)

