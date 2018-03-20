Vanadium Miners News For The Month Of December 2022

Summary

  • Europe vanadium pentoxide spot prices were higher in the past 30 days. China and Europe ferrovanadium prices were higher.
  • Vanadium market news - Battery demand for vanadium from VRFB to change the vanadium market. Vanadium Flow Batteries could leapfrog over pumped hydro for long-duration energy storage.
  • Vanadium company news - AMG sells the first commercial lithium-vanadium ("LIVA") Battery to Wipotec. TNG Ltd. proposes to change the name of the company to Tivan Limited.
  • Richmond Vanadium Technology commences trading on ASX, ticker ASX:RVT.
Periodic Table Element Vanadium

davidf

Welcome to the Vanadium miners news.

December saw some recovery in vanadium prices after a poor 2022. It was a quieter month of news from the vanadium companies looking forward to a better 2023.

Vanadium uses

Vanadium is traditionally

Europe Vanadium Pentoxide [V2O5] Flake 98% 1 year chart

Vanadiumprice.com

China and Europe Ferrovanadium [FeV] 80% prices

Vanadiumprice.com

Woodmac forecasts high growth ahead for solar, wind and energy storage

Wood Mackenzie

Vanadium demand is projected to surge from now to 2025

Vanadium Resources courtesy TTP Squared Inc.

Vanadium Resources courtesy TTP Squared Inc.

Global VRFB intallation forecasts 2022 to 2030

Guidehouse Insights

CRU forecasts VRFBs to make up 15-40% of electro-chemical energy storage by 2040

CRU

A comparison of various vanadium projects globally done by Vanadium resources Limited

Vanadium Resources

