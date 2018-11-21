Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify AAPL) falls 3%, hits 52-week low as iPhone estimates continue to fall. FTX's (FTT-USD) Sam Bankman-Fried expected to enter a plea next week. U.S. to require negative COVID tests for travelers coming from China. Novartis (NVS) to pay $245M to settle antitrust lawsuit on hypertension drug Exforge. Learn more about these stocks with a free trial of Seeking Alpha Premium.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.