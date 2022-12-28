CVR Partners: Their Year Of Work Is Coming Together In 2023

Dec. 29, 2022 8:25 AM ETCVR Partners, LP (UAN)
Daniel Thurecht profile picture
Daniel Thurecht
10.45K Followers

Summary

  • CVR Partners benefited immensely from booming fertilizer prices during 2022 on the back of the otherwise tragic Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Management took prudent measures, firstly by repaying their expensive debt early in the year.
  • Subsequently, they also completed the maintenance for the years ahead during the third quarter, which increases their utilization rate.
  • When looking ahead into 2023, their guidance sees a strong outlook for pricing and volumes, thanks to no further planned maintenance.
  • This sees a year of work coming together and thus, I believe that maintaining my strong buy rating is appropriate given the prospects for a double-digit distribution yield.

Silhouette of construction worker with crane and cloudy sky for preparation of welcome 2023 new year party and change new business.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

The start of 2022 was a time that CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) will likely never forget, as fertilizer prices surged to levels never thought possible after Russia attacked Ukraine, thereby setting off a chain of reactions still impacting

CVR Partners Ratings

Author

CVR Partners Cash Flows

Author

CVR Partners Operating Cash Flow

Author

CVR Partners Capital Structure

Author

CVR Partners Leverage

Author

CVR Partners Debt Serviceability

Author

CVR Partners Liquidity

Author

This article was written by

Daniel Thurecht profile picture
Daniel Thurecht
10.45K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in UAN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.