SeaSpine And Orthofix: Ongoing Merger Offers Attractive IRR

Dec. 29, 2022 8:31 AM ETOrthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX), SPNE
Dalius Taurus profile picture
Dalius Taurus
Marketplace

Summary

  • Interesting special situation in the medical device industry.
  • Spinal implant producer Orthofix Medical is acquiring its peer SeaSpine in an all-stock transaction.
  • Merger spread currently stands at 6%, with transaction closing expected in Q1’23.
  • The setup thus potentially offers a substantial IRR.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Special Situation Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Traumatology and orthopedic injury surgery metal implant

edwardolive

This is an interesting situation that I highlighted to Special Situation Investing subscribers in early December when the merger spread was at 21%.

In October, spinal implant and bone growth therapy device producer SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) entered into

Graph

Author's calculations

Chart

Orthofix and SeaSpine Merger Presentation, November 1, 2022

Highest conviction ideas for Premium subscribers first

Thanks for reading my article. Make sure to also check out my premium service - Special Situation Investing. Now is a perfect time to join - with today's high equity market volatility, there is an abundance of lucrative event-driven opportunities to capitalize on. So far our strategy has generated 30-50% returns annually. We expect the same going forward.

SIGN UP NOW and receive instant access to my highest conviction investment ideas + premium weekly newsletter.

This article was written by

Dalius Taurus profile picture
Dalius Taurus
3.11K Followers
High conviction event-driven investments. Actionable and catalyst rich.

Focused on event-driven trades and special situations. Always looking for an edge.  

The last 10 years of my life have been devoted to the investment world, with event-driven opportunities being my bread and butter. I was and still am surprised by the extent the markets are mis-pricing the risks/rewards in some situations - markets are very far from being efficient and your own research can give you a very sizable edge.

I have considerable professional experience in investment banking and strategy consulting, as well as a number of finance degrees under my belt. My entrepreneurial spirit has also enabled me to launch a number of new businesses, some of which have succeeded and some of which have failed. I am lucky enough to have skills in both business development and investment analysis - this is a winning combination that allows me to quickly recognize and filter out the most attractive investment opportunities in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SPNE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I/we have no stock, option, or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of the call options or similar derivatives in OFIX over the next 72 hours.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.