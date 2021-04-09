Pinduoduo: Better China Recovery Stock Than Alibaba Or JD From A Macro Standpoint

Dec. 29, 2022 9:21 AM ETPinduoduo Inc. (PDD)BABA, JD
Jovan Lee Yuheng profile picture
Jovan Lee Yuheng
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • I have identified key themes in investing in China for the long term such as common prosperity, national security, consumption-driven economy and healthy competition.
  • Compared to JD.com and Alibaba, Pinduoduo is best positioned to ride a recovery in China's economy and stocks as they facilitate common prosperity and will unlikely face antitrust.
  • With a forward PE of 20, Pinduoduo is fairly priced and still has room for multiple expansion using two comparisons.

Flag of China, shopping cart with a word e-commerce on a computer keyboard

William_Potter

A Top Down Macro Analysis Method

Over the past two years, I have been actively covering Chinese e-commerce stocks, notably Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD). Followers of my articles would know that I have been

China GDP Breakdown Across Time

China GDP Breakdown Across Time (MacroMicro)

China E-Commerce Market Share

China E-Commerce Market Share (China Talk)

China Household Consumption Growth By City Type

China Household Consumption Growth By City Type (Morgan Stanley)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Jovan Lee Yuheng profile picture
Jovan Lee Yuheng
1.37K Followers
Equity Research | Value Investing | GARP | SG BasedFocus on finding business with strong fundamentals that will excel in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.