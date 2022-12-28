Genuine Parts: Quality Consumer Cyclical Company With 2% Yield

Dec. 29, 2022 9:40 AM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Marketplace

Summary

  • 66 years of rising safe dividends make it a dividend aristocrat and champion.
  • Price valuations are shown from analysts of Morningstar, Value Line, CFRA and Yahoo Finance.
  • FAST Graphs charts are used to show valuation, earnings, and P/Es with a recommendation made.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Macro Trading Factory get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Concept of rising costs in Germany. Steigende Kosten in Deutschland.

ollo/iStock via Getty Images

Genuine Parts Information

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) is a consumer cyclical special retail auto and machinery replacement parts supplier. It operates internationally, has a $24.9 billion market cap and long term debt of 52.4% with currently no S&P credit

Year to date pricing chart GPC

Yahoo Finance Dec 28th YTD price GPC (Yahoo Finance )

Price and technical information FG

FG technical information Dec 28th 2022 (FASTgraph Chuck Carnevale)

Outperformance for RIG and FMP

FMP and RIG outperformance portfolio results Dec 27th (The Macro Trading Factory manager)

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

Holiday Sale: $499/year!!!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
13.95K Followers
Looking to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner
Retired Pharmacist 2010. My name is Rose and I "Nose or Knows" growing dividends on quality dividend paying stocks will keep portfolio income strong with a primary goal of a minimum solid 4+% yield.  Currently it sits at 5.3%.  Solid total return just happens to follow when buying great quality companies with rising earnings and a margin of safety in price. The Rose Income Garden "RIG" portfolio is diversified in all sectors and currently holds 87 stocks/ investments. Note: Dividend yield changes with value, but is 5.3% on the updated date.

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Teller / The Fortune Teller.  The following list shows the # of stocks in each sector along with the % portfolio value and % income coming from the largest holding. All stocks listings and statistics are presented at The Macro Trading Factory service alphabetically with sector, credit ratings, current and forward dividend information, yield, x-dates, pay dates, charts and more. I also check chat daily for questions and present in real time my smaller trades in the chat.  All bigger portfolio changes, major sells and buys get a larger Trading Alert and article.  Smaller buys or changes to an existing position will get an alert only.

Goals:

- Quality, low debt companies with great credit ratings and selling at a fair or better price and with a safe and rising dividend.

- To keep defensive stocks/sectors at 50% Portfolio Income.

- Also needed is continued patience watching and waiting for it to happen. Doing nothing when others panic makes for success! 

Update: Sept 4th, 2022.

How to join Macro Trading Factory: explained here: https://seekingalpha.com/author/the-macro-teller/research.

Sectors and holdings are as suggested by Bloomberg.  Some positions are large and some small ; The service has it all.

The largest holding is listed for each sector :

Consumer Staples (13 stocks): PM

Healthcare (8) : ABBV

Communications- tele (5)BCE - Canada

Utility (8): XEL 

Consumer Discretionary (2): HD

Energy (6): ENB

Tech/ "fin-tech" : (4): AVGO

Industrial- Defensive (2): LMT / GD: almost the same for value

Industrial (8): SBLK

Material (4) : LYB

Financial: (13):  (9) BDCs/ ARCC, (1) bank, (1) ETF Fund , (1) BDC preferred and (1) mREIT

-Fixed Bond (1):  STWD


REAL ESTATE (Healthcare REITs): (3) : OHI

REAL ESTATE Misc (5): WPC

Cash is ~10.3%

I am a Promoting and Contributing author for Macro Trading Factory run by The Macro Trader.  I also belong to the service Wheel of Fortune run by his alter ego The Fortune Teller.  
Happy Investing to ALL !!!  Rose :))

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Rose's Income Garden "RIG" has 80 stocks with GPC a pleasant holding in it.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.