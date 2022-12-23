EHang Encounters Capital Headwinds As Its Air Taxis Stay Grounded

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.36K Followers

Summary

  • EHang has signed a deal to raise $10 million by issuing new shares to a Qingdao government entity and could raise another $10 million from the same source.
  • EH's new fundraising highlights the dwindling cash as it remains in the red despite progress in commercializing its aerial vehicles.
  • EH's aerial vehicles are moving towards commercialization, nearing receipt of a safety certificate in China.
  • Ehang’s high valuation indicates that there’s still some optimism about the company’s prospects.

Conceptual eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft flying over rural areas

adventtr/E+ via Getty Images

EHang Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:EH) is working hard to make futuristic flying cars a reality. But it’s flying into some capital headwinds in that process, potentially leading some investors to refrain from betting too big on the company.

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.36K Followers
Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong and the United States, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Our founding team has more than a century of experience in Chinese and global media and capital markets, working for names including the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Alibaba and JPMorgan. Working from offices in Hong Kong and mainland China, we offer bilingual content through our website at https://thebambooworks.com/ and through newsletters and third-party financial news platforms in English and Chinese.

Additional disclosure: Copyright © 2022 Bamboo Works. All rights reserved.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.