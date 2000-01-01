Money Stock Growth Almost Negative

Dec. 29, 2022 10:08 AM ETSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, SPX, NDX4 Comments
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.89K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve, fighting inflation, is pushing money stock growth rates toward negative figures.
  • The Federal Reserve is achieving its goal of tightening up on monetary policy to fight inflation.
  • In 2000 and 2001, the M2 money stock in the United States increased by more than 35 percent.
  • The velocity of circulation of the M2 money stock also dropped precipitously during this time.
  • The Federal Reserve is fighting these two factors as it now combats the consequences of its earlier actions.

Tight money

arekmalang/iStock via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve appears to be doing a good job in tightening up on monetary growth.

The November numbers on the M2 money stock indicate that the year-over-year rate of growth of M2 was 1.1

M2 Money Stock

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

M2 Money Stock

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

M2 Velocity of Circulation

M2 Velocity of Circulation (Federal Reserve)

Velocity (M2)

Velocity of the M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

M2 Mopney Stock

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
15.89K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.