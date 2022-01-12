Antero Resources: Management Still Goes The Extra Mile

Summary

  • Success in the commodity business often means the right choices exceed the value of the wrong choices. It is that complicated, and future visibility is low.
  • Received prices are an area in which this management has long excelled at.
  • The acreage cost savings often improve company profits but can be invisible to shareholders due to land accounting.
  • Many managements do not disclose the effect of location costs on well profitability. The strategy used here limits location cost "drag" on well profitability.
  • Rich gas is usually (but not always) an advantageous production mix over dry gas under a variety of industry conditions.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) management still goes after "every last penny" in a number of ways. Now, there has been criticism of missed opportunities as well as times when cash appeared to be flying "all over the place". But management has to decide what is

Antero Resources Firm Transportation Map To Superior Pricing

Antero Resources Firm Transportation Map To Superior Pricing (Antero Resources Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Antero Resources Pricing Advantage Comparison To Basin Competitors

Antero Resources Pricing Advantage Comparison To Basin Competitors (Antero Resources December 2022, Corporate Presentation)

Antero Resources Acreage Cost Per Drilling Location

Antero Resources Acreage Cost Per Drilling Location (Antero Resources Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Antero Resources Natural Gas Price Breakeven Discussion

Antero Resources Natural Gas Price Breakeven Discussion (Antero Resources Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Antero Resources Calculation Of Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding

Antero Resources Calculation Of Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding (Antero Resources Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

