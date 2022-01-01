We wrote about Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) back in October of this year when we recommended a Jade Lizard options strategy. This strategy constitutes the sale of an out-of-the-money put option along with the sale of a corresponding out-of-the-money call spread. The reason we put on the strategy at the time was two-fold. One was the high levels of implied volatility in the underlying, and the second was the significant put skew evident in the stock at the time.
The benefit of this strategy is that it eliminates risk to the upside if it is put on properly. Furthermore, the high implied volatility at the time in XLV resulted in a high POP trade (Probability of Profit) where the odds were stacked in our favor. In the end, XLV continued its rally over the past 3 months or so, which enabled us to take off the position for a profit.
From a trader's perspective, trading conditions have very much changed over the past 3 months or so. When we traded XLV back in October, its implied volatility was up around the 25% level. Currently, however, IV has dropped back down to the 16.5% level, which means our trading strategies (concerning options) become more limited for the following reason.
When IV is very low compared to itself over the previous 52-week period, selling option premium is literally not an option. One must turn to strategies that entail the purchase of options, which invariably means we are dealing with lower POP (Profitability of Profit) strategies. Furthermore, many times, these strategies result in the trader having to become directional in his or her position, which is always difficult even at the best of times.
Suffice it to say, there is a time to be directional when using options, and that time may be fast approaching in XLV. Therefore, let's go through where we may buy this fund and our associated reasons for our bullish stance at present.
If we first pull up an intermediate chart of XLV, we see that shares tried to punch out above their 2022 highs but could not manage it in this instance. Don't let that fool you; however, another breakout attempt is not on the cards any time soon. The reason being is that the move out of the October lows was very aggressive and has actually resulted in a meaningful up-move in the ADX trend indicator (illustrating that shares have begun to trade). This bodes well for another breakout attempt to make itself known sometime soon, which we would buy if it can take place on strong volume.
Furthermore, as mentioned, that aggressive up-move over the past three months or so has resulted in a very strong RSI momentum reading which actually comes in higher than the fund's previous peak back in April of this year. This along with the pattern of higher lows this year leads us to believe that XLV's present pattern is more bullish in nature than anything else.
We see solid growth in action in XLV through metrics such as the fund's assets under management as well as its long-term momentum stats. Over the past month, for example, AUM actually grew in XLV whereas the average ETF when calculating inflows over outflows actually experienced outflows (-2.3%). Furthermore, if we look at the fund's long-term momentum, we see its three-year (32%) and five-year (63%) growth stats considerably outperforming the average ETF in these timeframes. Suffice it to say, as no technical damage has been done to the long-term charts, this momentum is more likely to continue than turn around any time soon.
In saying this, it is understandable that recession fears and rising inflation makes it difficult for investors to buy at market highs. However, an ETF such as XLV is very much immune to these trends, as we have seen throughout history when the fund has acted as a flight to quality due to its prioritization of value over growth.
Therefore, to sum up, due to XLV's rising asset flows, bullish technicals, and the fact that the fund has performed well in times of historic high inflation, another breakout attempt could very well be on the cards very shortly here. We look forward to continued coverage.
Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. We relentlessly look for opportunity where our aim is to put the odds in our favour in a significant way. We use options to gain leverage when applicable and we usually only enter long positions when the respective stock is trading very close to long-term (Multi-year) support. Our mission is to constantly put ourselves in positions where we have limited downside yet significant upside potential. By doing the above enough times successfully, your portfolio can only but compound its gains fast.
This article was written by
https://individualtrader.net
My name is Jack Foley and I primarily write and research investment commentary as well as trade the markets. I'm Irish but live in Madrid, Spain with my beautiful wife and 2 children. I believe to be successful at this game, one has to have real passion for the markets and be constantly reading and researching material. From fundamentals analysis to technical analysis, options or futures, income or capital gain, long term trading or day trading, there is something for everyone in the markets depending on one's respective goals. "Starting with the end in mind" is a great mindset to start your investment career with respect to ascertaining exactly what you want to get out of the markets. Write down what you want and how quickly you want it. Therefore depending on the capital you are starting out with, you will then know what levels of risk you need to take. Whatever doubt or query you may have, I'm here to help. Shoot me an email in the contact tab and I'll come back to you as soon as possible
https://seekingalpha.com/author/individual-trader/research
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XLV over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
