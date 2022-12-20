Louisiana-Pacific Corporation: A Diamond In The Mud

Dec. 29, 2022 11:42 AM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)PCH, RYN, TREX, WY
Maksymilian Bogdanski profile picture
Maksymilian Bogdanski
3 Followers

Summary

  • Housing-related industries are negatively affected by the high mortgage rates. Based on this, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific's earnings to fall by 58% next year.
  • The Siding segment managed to grow even in these adverse conditions. The segment, which makes up 40% of revenue, and this makes LPX less sensitive to higher mortgage rates.
  • Three key risks that can significantly influence the company’s financial position are continuous high interest rates, raw material costs, and the concentration of operations in the OSB segment.
  • I rate LPX a Buy as it trades at very attractive multiples, has a strong balance sheet, great growth prospects, and has shown a tremendous historical performance.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Maksymilian Bogdanski as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

House with Blue Siding

House with Blue Siding

victor baiardi

United States Housing Starts Forecast, 2023,2024

Figure 1, U.S. Housing Starts Forecast (tradingeconomics.com)

Louisiana Pacific Corp, LPX mill capacity visualization image.

Figure 2, LPX Mill Capacity (investor.lpcorp.com)

U.S. Fed Funds Rate Projections.

Figure 3, Fed Funds Rate Projections (fred.stlouisfed.org)

Football field chart, visualization of LPX valuation.

Figure 4, Football field chart valuation (Author's calculations)

Comparable analysis table of LPX

Figure 5, Comparable analysis (Author's calculations)

Stock performance analysis, LPX, PCH, WY, RYN and TRX

Figure 6, 20Y Stock performance analysis (barchart.com)

This article was written by

Maksymilian Bogdanski profile picture
Maksymilian Bogdanski
3 Followers
I am an International Business bachelor based in the Netherlands with over 5 years equity market experience. My purpose is to walk the path of the never-ending investment journey, learn and share my knowledge along the way.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.